A TURTLE ON A FENCE POST Announces Complete Cast & Creative Team
A Turtle on a Fence Post stars Garth Kravits, David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, and more.
Max Brod Productions announced today the complete cast and creative team for the new off-Broadway musical comedy A Turtle on a Fence Post, set to re-open the newly renamed Theater 555 (555 W. 42nd Street) with performances beginning Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Inspired by true events, A Turtle on a Fence Post stars Garth Kravits as Hank Morris (Prisoner #11RO731*) who is joined by Drama Desk Award nominee David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, Richard E. Waits, Janet Aldrich, Joel Newsome, and Robbie Serrano.
The creative team for A Turtle on a Fence Post includes Scenic Design by Drama Desk Award nominee Walt Spangler, Costume & Make-Up Design by Outer Critics Circle Award winner Vanessa Leuck, Lighting Design by Yael Lubetzky, Sound Design by Twi McCallum, Projection Design by Stefania Bulbarella, Hair & Wig Design by Drama Desk Award nominee Bobbie Zlotnik, and Casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting.
As previously announced, the world premiere production will be directed by Tony Award nominee Gabriel Barre (The Wild Party, Amazing Grace) and choreographed by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland). The book is written by Prisoner #11RO731*, with music by Austin Nuckols, and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin.
It's one of Bill Clinton's favorite political expressions: "When you see a turtle on a fence post, you know it didn't get there by itself. It doesn't belong there. You wonder who put it there." And now, you'll know, it's not about the turtle!
Inspired by true events, A Turtle on a Fence Post fictionalizes the inside story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York's most powerful man. At heart a vibrant tale of love and friendship, Turtle... uses humor and song to deal with themes of freedom, forgiveness and truth, revealing how meaningful learning can arise in the most unexpected places and from the most surprising sources.
The creative team also includes Music Direction by Aaron Gandy (Romeo & Bernadette), Orchestrations and Arrangements by Steve Orich (Jersey Boys), and Casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting (Once Upon a One More Time). General Management is by Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka of Visceral Entertainment (Emojiland, Midnight at The Never Get), and Production Management is by Tinc Productions.
Max Brod Productions is named in honor of Max Brod, a Czech born, Jewish Israeli writer, who was Franz Kafka's best friend and shepherded the publication of Kafka's The Trial, a novel which details the existential voyage of an innocent man prosecuted and convicted for an unknown crime.
A Turtle on a Fence Post, with an official Opening Night set for Sunday, November 14, will play a limited ten-week engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. All attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination.
Theater 555, owned by theatrical producer Eric Krebs was formerly the home of both the Signature and Pearl Theatre Companies and more recently the home of Upright Citizens Brigade. www.Theater555.com
Tickets, starting at $69, can now be purchased by visiting www.TurtleMusical.com, and are priced into three tiers: "Class A Felony" premium seats, "Misdemeanor" seats, and "Plea Bargain" seats.
For more information, and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.TurtleMusical.com
*11RO731 is the prison inmate number of Henry 'Hank' Morris.