A TRIBUTE TO JENNIFER LOPEZ Variety Show Announced In NYC

Jennifer Lopez is turning fifty years old! To celebrate this pop culture icon, we're dedicating a night of comedy, music, and dance to all things JLo. Her music, films, and broken engagement to Ben Affleck are ICONIC. Line-up TBD. You don't want to miss this!

Hosted by Anita Flores and Calvin Cato

ANITA FLORES has produced and starred in videos for Buzzfeed, Univision, and Pride.com. She hosts a monthly comedy show called Party of Two and is currently on tour with Awkward Sex and the City. Anita has a podcast called 'I'm Listening' where she explores different themes and pivotal moments from the show Frasier with a new guest each episode.

CALVIN CATO was named one of Time Out New York's Queer Comics of Color to Watch Out For. You can catch Calvin every 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Mondays as the host/producer of Ed Sullivan on Acid at Freddy's Bar. Check out his podcast, Playable Characters Podcast,' which has been featured in AV Club and Splitsider.

Featuring:

LORELEI RAMIREZ (Viceland, Broad City)

MILLY TAMAREZ (Comedy Central, Vice)

KAROLENA THERESA (Handmaid's Tale: The Musical, R29)

Jesse Roth (Elite Daily, The 'SUP Show)

MEGAMI (Gender Blender: A Monthly Drag Show)

Doors 9:00 PM, show 9:30 PM.

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

21+

Buy tickets here: https://bit.ly/2LtfOuw





