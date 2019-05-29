A TIMELESS PRINCESS Musical Releases Full-Length Album of Original Music

Edgewater Productions, which recently announced its first ever production of an original musical entitled A Timeless Princess, released the full-length album of original music from the play featuring some of Hawaii's most talented artists including Blaine Kamalani Kia, Broadway veteran Cliffton Hall and the incomparable Amy Hanaiali'i. The album is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play and all digital streaming platforms.

A Timeless Princess will be presented at the Mamiya Theatre from July 11 - 14 and July 18 - 21, 2019. Written and produced by Denny Miyasato, the musical tells the story of a present-day serviceman who is transported back in time 120 years, arriving on the streets of a bustling Honolulu to a world of struggle and strife amongst mounting tensions and a heated social and political landscape. He is enchanted by a young Princess Ka`Iulani and a captivating story of love and hope, strength and sacrifice unfolds.

Recording star Ciana Pelekai headlines the cast in the role of Princess Ka`Iulani. Other members of the talented cast include Jeremiah Ulufanua as James Landsfield, Matthew Pedersenas Kimo K., Jade Stice as Queen Lili'uokalani, Cathy Foy as Olivia, Emily Hoadley as Anuhea, Buffy Wong as Momilani, Samuel Tafolo as Keanu, Howard Bishop as Alistair Davenport, Antonio Anagaran as Louis L'Argent, Ryan Dressel as Richard Carlton/Alex. Ensemble members include Toshiko Davidson, Erika Ho'onani Ebanez, Kamele Hattori, Sorelle Hattori, Ho'onani Kamai, Emi Sampson, Jorin Young, Adrian Aguinaldo, Darian Aquino, Moses Emosi, Chev-Vaughn Lum, Gum Nau, I.S. Ruben, Ernor Sewell-Welle and Misipati Wene-Sataraka.

Directing the production is Michael Ng. Guest musical director is Darcie Yoshinaga. Guest choreographer is Jonathan Clarke Sypert. James Corry is set, costume and hair/makeup designer.

The Pendant

Featuring Ciana Pelekai and Denny Miyasato

Me Oh, My Oh

Featuring Blaine Kamalani Kia (chants)

I Will Be Here Forever

Featuring Michael K. Lee

Act the Part

Featuring Cliffton Hall and Andrew Lai

Hey, Mr. Mister

Featuring Woody Pak

When We Look up (Princess)

Featuring DeeDee Hall

Silent Heart

Featuring DeeDee Hall and Denny Miyasato

Dressing James

We Are the Thinkers

This Dance

Featuring Michael K. Lee

The Awakening

Featuring Blaine Kamalani Kia (chants)

Queen's Anthem

Featuring Amy Hanaiali'i

Last Night

Featuring Ciana Pelekai

Lighthouse (Hale Kuku'i)

Featuring Denny Miyasato

Hey, Mr. Marine Man

Featuring Anita Hall

Conquer the World

Featuring Anita Hall

Ku'u Aloha

Featuring Pomaika'i Lyman

When We Look up (Finale)

All Music and Lyrics by Denny Miyasato (BMI), except "The Awakening" by Woody Pak. Music Arranged by Woody Pak, mixed by Woody Pak, mastered by Dave Tucciarone and a special mahalo to Moon Kauakahi for transposing the lyrics to Ku'u Aloha.

The production will run July 11 - 14 and 18 - 21 at Mamiya Theatre. For a detailed listing of showtimes and to purchase tickets visit https://www.atimelessprincess.com/shows.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, writer/composer Denny Miyasato has had music in his blood for as long as he can remember. Both of his parents were members of the Chidori Orchestra, but Denny's singing was his little secret until a classmate overheard him singing in the shower after football practice one day. The Roosevelt High School student encouraged Denny to join the Glee Club during his senior year and his life would be forever changed, having the passion for music take hold. It was the backyard kanakapilas with his Glee Club friends that exposed him to the Hawaiian culture, always welcomed with hugs and kisses from the aunties and tutus on the slopes of Papakolea. It was then Denny wrote his first song after having picked up an ukulele for the first time. He would eventually form the band Edgewaterthat played alternative rock music in Honolulu in the early 2000's.

Denny says that writing music is a natural process with melodies and lyrics that are created through experiences within the scope on his lifetime. He admits to being intrigued with Princess Ka'iulani's from an early age. After reading the book, "The Betrayal of Lili'uokalani," in 2001, little vignettes started to appear in his head and in 2006 with his laptop the first words of the story, A Timeless Princess were written. Over the next 12 years the script, music and themes have evolved into today's production.

Director Michael Ng is an award-winning actor/director with a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. Last seen as The King of Siam in I'm A Bright Kid Foundation's The King and I, he has worked professionally as an actor both in Hawai'i and on the mainland. Credits include Nickelodeon's "iCarly," "Big Time Rush," FOX's "Dollhouse," CBS' "Criminal Minds," "Hawaii Five-0," ABC's "Last Resort," and Cameron Crowe's Aloha. As a filmmaker, Michael wrote, produced, and directed Peace by Piece which premiered at the 2013 Hawaii International Film Festival. He is currently a teacher at Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center where he had previously helmed the live stage productions of Grease, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Once On This Island, In The Heights, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia!. Michael also directed Manoa Valley Theatre's 2018 production of Lisa Matsumoto's musical comedy, The Princess and the Iso Peanut.

An internationally renowned, award-winning and innovative composer, arranger Woody Pak creates music for film, commercials and pop music as well as theater and concert performances. He draws from an array of influences and tells musical stories while combining different genres, from rock and metal to hip hop and jazz to classical and sounds from around the world. Woody is a graduate of MIT and the Juilliard School. He currently resides in Seoul, Korea where he is a Professor of Applied Music at the Seoul Institute of the Arts.





