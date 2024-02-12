A SIGN OF THE TIMES Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Illness in the Company

A Sign of the Times will cancel tonight’s performance, Monday, February 12, due to a non-COVID related illness affecting the company. Performances will resume on Wednesday, February 14.



Patrons holding tickets for February 12 may exchange or refund tickets at point of purchase.

About A Sign of the Times

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church(Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party).

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya.

The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.