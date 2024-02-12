A SIGN OF THE TIMES Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Illness in the Company

Performances will resume on Wednesday, February 14.
Patrons holding tickets for February 12 may exchange or refund tickets at point of purchase.
Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church(Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party).
A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya.
The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.
