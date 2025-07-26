A SEASON FOR IOWANS to Premiere at Gene Frankel Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Season for Iowans, a new play written by Kevin Cheng is set to make its world premiere next month at the inaugural Gene Frankel Theatre Festival.

Directed by Ciera Miller (Asst. Director of HADESTOWN 2nd National Tour, Edinburgh Fringe), the play stars Kenneth Neill as Tyler and Scott Rogers as Joseph. Performances will take place on Aug 5 and Aug 9 at 7:30pm, and Aug 14 at 6pm at the historical Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond St, New York); as part of Block #2 in the festival.

In A Season for Iowans, two old friends from a small town reunite at their old stomping ground after 16 years. As they reacquaint with each other, they begin reminiscing about the past and share what life is like for them after high school. A Season for Iowans is a darkly comedic play that examines love and friendship in small towns of Midwest America.

The inaugural Gene Frankel Theatre Festival, which runs August 4-17, will showcase an exciting lineup of 25 one-acts and short plays, selected from over 100 submissions. Performances run nightly and on the weekends at the historic Gene Frankel Theatre which has been featuring groundbreaking new work for over seven decades. A distinguished jury panel-Thomas R. Gordon, Francesca Ravera, and Thomas G. Waites-will recognize excellence in acting, directing, and playwriting, with winners announced on August 17 during a Gala and Awards Ceremony.

Tickets are available through the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival website, with prices ranging from $25 (students/seniors) to $35 (general).