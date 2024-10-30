A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION Returns To Carnegie Hall In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall will present A Night of Inspiration, a celebratory evening of music and dance from diverse traditions in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

Under the direction of acclaimed producer, composer, and music director Ray Chew, and co-produced with his wife and business partner, Vivian Scott Chew, the exciting and uplifting program returns to the Hall for the fifth time. The evening highlights a star-studded roster of artists including Regina Belle, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Erica Campbell featuring Krista Campbell, Tina Campbell, Isaac Carree, Olen Cesari, Melvin Crispell, Doug E. Fresh, Cory Henry, Dave Hollister, Rahsaan Patterson, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Brian Courtney Wilson, and Juan Winans.

The stellar lineup will be accompanied by a 64-piece orchestra and a 150-voice multicultural choir for a special evening paying tribute to the pioneering gospel quartet The Winans.

“We are beyond excited to be producing our fifth Night of Inspiration. It has been our honor to be given the opportunity to present unique programming at the iconic Carnegie Hall for the past 15 years,” said Ray and Vivian Chew.

Carnegie Hall’s rewarding collaboration with Ray and Vivian Chew began 15 years ago in 2009, when Ray served as musical director for two concerts during Carnegie Hall’s festival, Honor!, celebrating the African American cultural legacy with artists spanning blues, jazz, gospel, R&B, soul, and beyond. The duo has since presented four sold-out A Night of Inspiration productions in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage to packed audiences featuring a large-scale orchestra joined by high profile artists from the gospel and secular communities. The Chews have been involved in a number of other notable Carnegie Hall performances throughout the years including A Tribute to Motown, paying homage to the distinctive soul sound of the legendary record label’s over 50-year legacy; a one-of-a kind participatory concert featuring gospel music’s biggest stars, Donnie McClurkin and Kim Burrell; The Music of Stevie Wonder, a sing-a-long performance honoring the iconic performer’s beloved songbook and featuring R&B stars Leela James and BeBe Winans; and Sounds of Change, featuring a stellar cast of artists performing folk songs and R&B classics that defined a generation, as part of Carnegie Hall’s citywide festival The ‘60s: The Years that Changed America. In summer 2019, as part of the free Carnegie Hall Citywide concert series, Ray and Vivian brought A Night of Inspiration to Bryant Park for an uplifting evening under the stars; they presented Ray Chew Live!, another lively outdoor celebration, in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park and the Robert F. Smith Center for the Performing Arts in fall 2021.

About Ray Chew

Music director, producer, and composer Ray Chew’s work can be found across multiple networks in various TV offerings, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. His mark across the TV landscape can also be found on various NBC Specials, including the Macy’s Annual Fireworks display, the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting, and a special supporting Broadway Cares – One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. Chew recently returned to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom as Music Director for his 16th straight season, the hit show airs on ABC and Disney+.



Chew’s live performances at the helm of award-winning musical events with the world’s most popular artists including Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, Pitbull, Queen Latifah, James Taylor, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Jennifer Hudson, and Quincy Jones will live forever through YouTube and multiple streaming services.



Chew’s tenure as music director for series network television started in the 90’s with the longest running show in syndication—It’s Showtime at the Apollo (NBC). Other series include Singing Bee (NBC), Sunday Best (BET), Rising Star (ABC), American Idol (FOX), and I Can See Your Voice (FOX). Chew’s music direction is sought after for prestigious music specials and historic landmark events including the annual the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the 2008 Democratic National Convention, The President’s Inaugural Neighborhood Ball, the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss America, and the BET Awards.



Chew’s work with orchestras as a conductor and a composer has carried him to prestigious venues all over the world. From the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. to the Nobel Peace Prize broadcast in Norway to Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York.

Program Information

Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION

Regina Belle

Pastor Shirley Caesar

Erica Campbell featuring Krista Campbell

Tina Campbell

Isaac Carree

Olen Cesari

Melvin Crispell

Doug E. Fresh

Cory Henry

Dave Hollister

Rahsaan Patterson

Kierra Sheard-Kelly

Bishop Hezekiah Walker

Brian Courtney Wilson

Juan Winans

Ray Chew, Music Director

with

A Special Tribute to The Winans

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced $54–$150, are available on the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office at West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

For Carnegie Hall presentations taking place in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts.

In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage a limited number of partial views (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.