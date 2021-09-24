A Look Back at THE SIMPSONS Best Musical Tributes Throughout the Years

The Simpsons are headed to Broadway this Sunday as they kick off their 33rd season with a brand-new musical episode!

The episode follows Marge as she decides to stage a revival of her high school musical, "Y2K: The Millennium Bug." Dreaming of a show where she, the stage manager and everyone's best pal, will be the focal point of the production, Marge's life becomes a musical with her as the lead (and her singing is voiced by Kristen Bell).

What Marge isn't prepared for is when the actual star of the show, Sasha Reed (voiced by Broadway alum Sara Chase), returns and steals the spotlight, leading Marge to discover her beloved high school memories are not at all how she remembers.

BroadwayWorld premiered a new clip featuring one of the musical numbers from the show, featuring references to Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, and more. However, this is not the Simpsons' first musical endeavor. Take a look back at some of THE SIMPSONS best musical tributes throughout the years.

The Simpsons "The Star of Backstage" premieres Sunday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX!

"I'm Checking In"

During the season nine episode, "City of NY vs Homer", Mr. Cleary checks in to rehab in the musical "Kickin' It: A Musical Journey Through the Betty Ford Center", which Marge, Bart, and Lisa go to see on Broadway.

"Stop the Planet of the Apes, I Want to Get Off!"

The fictional Broadway musical is a take on the 1961 musical Stop the World, I Want to Get Off!, in which Troy McClure guest stars as Colonel George Taylor.

"Oh, Streetcar!"

Marge stars as Blanche DuBois in this musical version of the Tennessee Williams play A Streetcar Named Desire, which was put on in Springfield.



"Springfield, Springfield"

After their All Syrup Squishee Bender, Bart and Millhouse go on an On The Town-themed adventure throughout Springfield, taking on the classic tune "New York, New York".



"Itchy & Scratchy: The Musical"

Springfield's favorite cartoon characters came to life in a Lion King-Inspired "Stab-A-Lot: the Itchy and Scratchy Musical", featuring the use of several Julie Taymor-inspired puppets.



"Guys and Dolls"

Mark Hamill appears in this Star Wars-infused take on the classic Broadway musical. Luke Skywalker appears in the Springfield Dinner Theater production of Guys and Dolls.



"Paint Your Wagon"

Homer and Bart are shocked to find out that what their bloody western movie actually turns out to be a musical, guest-starring the voices of Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood.



"Today Garage Sale"

As the people of Springfield prepare for Ned Flanders' garage sale, the break out into their own version of "Tonight, Tonight" from West Side Story.



"The Monorail Song"

A Springfield decides what to do with the money they got from Mr. Burns, Lyle Lanley and the cast take on "Ya Got Trouble" from The Music Man in the season four episode "Marge vs. the Monorail".



"The Garbage Man"

As Homer runs to be garbage commissioner, he is joined by U2 to deliver this new take on "The Candy Man" from the classic movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.



"Wicked"

Moe Szyslak realizes that Moe's Tavern is much closer to the Gershwin Theatre than he thought as he and Homer end up onstage in Wicked.

"Sweeney Todd"

Moe takes on Sweeney Todd as he bleeds Homer dry to brew the best-tasting beer in Springfield.