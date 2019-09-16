A KISS - ANTONIO LIGABUE Returns To NYC

After more than 60 performances, the award-winning one man-show A KISS - ANTONIO LIGABUE comes back to NYC. It tells the true story of the struggles of outsider artist Antonio Ligabue who became famous just before he died. Today, Ligabue is one of Italys most well-known artists, the „Italian van Gogh". Large charcoal drawings are created live on stage and thus become the play's scenery and the actor's co-players.

A KISS - ANTONIO LIGABUE had numerous performances in Switzerland, Germany, Italy and the US. It was written and directed by the award-winning Italian theatre maker Mario Perrotta. The English premiere with the Swiss actor Marco Michel was received enthusiastically and won the award as the "Best International One-Man Show" at last year's edition of UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL in New York City.

Michel impersonates the Swiss-Italian painter Antonio Ligabue "with stunning intensity".

He draws large-sized portraits with which he enters into a dramatic dialogue. Thus the drawings become co-players on stage and the audience becomes a witness of a misunderstood person. Ultimately, the question arises of the real or alleged craziness of outsiders - or of a society that marginalizes people.

Nov 22, 9pm, Theatre Row, 42nd Street, Tickets: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-akiss/

Nov 23, 2pm, Theatre Row, 42nd Street, Tickets: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-akiss/

UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL is about to start! It's an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo "the mecca of the solo shows in the world." Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You