A Huey Lewis and the News Musical is In the Works

It was revealed today that a new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News is coming to the stage. The book by Jonathan Abrams, based on an original story by Tyler Mitchell and Mr. Abrams, features chart-topping hits such as "The Power of Love," "Stuck with You," "Hip to Be Square," "If This Is It," and many more. Heart of Rock and Roll is directed by Gordon Greenberg.

Huey Lewis and The News achieved international fame in the early 1980's with the release of their smash album Sports, and went on to redefine rock & roll superstardom for the MTV generation. Their astonishing string of chart-toppers produced 19 Billboard Top Ten singles through the '80s and '90s, three of which went to #1, including the global smash, "The Power of Love" which was nominated for both an Academy and Grammy Award. All five albums released by the band between 1982 and 1991 are certified Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum. The Grammy Award winners remain one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

