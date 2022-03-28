A Game For Show Folk and Musical Theatre Fans Finally! A Trivia Game about lyrics, plots, characters and musical history! https://www.amazon.com/CAST-Party-Broadway-Musical-Trivia/dp/B09MSB5WWV/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2DQY4V15IG4QR&keywords=trivia+game+about+broadway+cast+party&qid=1647879968&sprefix=trivia+game+about+broadway+cast+party%2Caps%2C92&sr=8-2 This is the game for people who can answer these and other questions: How many trombones led the big parade? Is Grease the word? Who is a girl who cain't say no? How many minutes are in a year? Is love only true in fairy tales? Will you be found? Should you sit down if you're rocking the boat? What do the simple folk do? Dare you look at a king? Ever feel...Wicked? Where does the rain in Spain mainly stay? Are you throwing away your shot? Hell NO!