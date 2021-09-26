A CHRISTMAS CAROL's Rob Howell Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play for A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Rob Howell has designed sets and costumes extensively in the theatre and opera in the UK and abroad including at The Royal Court, The Donmar Warehouse, The Old Vic, The National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal Opera House and The Metropolitan Opera and on Broadway. He has received numerous Olivier and Tony nominations, including a current Olivier nomination for The Ferryman, and was awarded Oliviers for Best Set Designer in the years 2000, 2006 and 2012 and a Tony for Best Set Designer in 2013.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."