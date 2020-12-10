A BroadwayWorld Guide to NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special Airing Tonight!

Click Here for More Articles on One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

NBC's special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway premieres tonight, December 10 at 8pm ET!

Wondering where and how you can watch performances from Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Rent, and more?

BroadwayWorld is here to help!

When can I watch One Night Only?

The event premieres Thursday, December 10, 2020 (8pm ET).

Where can I watch One Night Only?

The special is premiering on NBC. Check your local listings here.

You can also watch the special streaming on NBC.com or on the NBC app by linking your television provider.

How long is One Night Only?

The special runs for two hours, from 8pm ET to 10pm ET.

Who will be appearing on One Night Only?

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Chicago," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana: The Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls" and "Rent," as well as an appearance by the cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The night will also showcase special sneak peeks at Broadway shows coming in 2021. It will also feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle and appearances from Barbra Streisand, Sutton Foster, Rob McClure, Antonio Banderas, Brittney Mack, Mary-Louise Parker, Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

Who can I watch One Night Only with?

You can watch it with BroadwayWorld! We'll be livetweeting along with the special on our Twitter starting at 8pm ET. Tweet along with us using the hashtag #BestOfBroadway!

How is One Night Only benefitting BCEFA?

NBCUniversal is encouraging viewers to donate to BCEFA, along with making a donation themselves. You can make a donation at broadwaycares.org/help2020.

How and when did they film the special?

Filming took place last month in the streets of NYC! We got to chat with some of the performers about their experience of returning to their roles. Check out our interviews with Mean Girls' Catherine Brunell as Ms. Norbury, Chicago's Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley!

Watch the trailer for the special below!