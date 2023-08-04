A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Expands Partnership With The Parkinson's Foundation

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is expanding its partnership with the Parkinson’s Foundation. For every ticket purchased using code “PARKFOUND,” a donation of $199 to the Foundation will be made.

Riemer, whose mother passed away from the disease, said, “My mom, Stepheny, always said, ‘If you are creative, you will never be bored.’ Her imagination and optimism stayed intact, even after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007,” said Riemer. “Shortly after her passing, I was presented with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the producing team of A Beautiful Noise. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to this important cause in honor of my mom, Neil Diamond and all those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.”

This limited time offer is applied to Special Premium Ticket with VIP Concierge Greeting for performances through Sunday, November 5. Offer expires Thursday, August 31. For more information and terms, please visit: www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com/exclusive-offer-for-parkinsons-foundation/

Gift certificates that include the donation to Parkinson’s Foundation are also available for purchase by emailing caroline@theneildiamondmusical.com

This past April, A Beautiful Noise partnered with the Parkinson’s Foundation during National Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month where on behalf of Diamond and the one million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson’s disease, $500,000 was donated to the organization which makes life better for people with Parkinson’s Disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.

ABOUT THE PARKINSON’S FOUNDATION

The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson’s research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

ABOUT PARKINSON’S DISEASE

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

ABOUT “A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL”

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacobyas Neil Diamond – Now, Chita Rivera Award winner, Tony Award, and Drama Desk Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond – Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston(ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Philip Hoffman (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Sydney Jones (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton(ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla(ensemble) and Deandre Sevon (ensemble).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design byAnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr