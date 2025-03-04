Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Celebrates One Millionth Audience Member

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical welcomed its one millionth audience member spanning the show’s 2022 world premiere in Boston, the Broadway run which played 692 performances, and the North American Tour.



On Friday night, as the North American touring production was playing the Belk Theatre in Charlotte, N.C., “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani, who plays Neil Diamond – Then and has been with the show since its the world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonian Theatre and played the title role at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, told the audience that Devin Mills was the lucky one millionth audience member, and he welcomed him to the stage to sing “Sweet Caroline” with the cast during the finale.



Last week, the tour recouped its initial investment after only five months of performances. Since beginning performances in September 2024, the production has shattered box office records in multiple cities and added extra shows to bookings to meet ravenous demand.



Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

