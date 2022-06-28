A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cancels Upcoming Performances Due to Company Members Testing Positive for Covid

Click Here for More on A Beautiful Noise

Due to multiple company members testing positive for COVID, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is canceling performances through Sunday, July 3.

Performances are expected to resume on Tuesday, July 5. Opening night will remain Sunday, July 10 as planned.

To make the rescheduling process easier for ticket holders who had tickets for cancelled performances, A Beautiful Noise is announcing an additional week of performances. The production will now run through Sunday, August 7.

Ticket holders who purchased via the Emerson Colonial website or Box Office will be contacted directly about rescheduling their tickets. Ticket holders who purchased through another outlet should contact their point of purchase.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The Boston cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then, Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor.