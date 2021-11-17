92Y to Present Jeremy Denk Playing Bach

The 92nd Street Y will present Jeremy Denk, piano, playing Bach on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/jeremy-denk.

MacArthur "Genius" Award winner Jeremy Denk is heralded for artistry that combines pianistic mastery with probing intellect. He returns to the stage perform a work that has become a personal passion, Bach's ingenious collection of preludes and fugues in all 24 keys, Book I of his Well-Tempered Clavier. Denk is acclaimed for the color, sensitivity, wit and splendor of his Bach performances and for his related lectures including "Think Like Bach," and there is simply no artist better poised to bring new revelations to this monumental work.

The program includes: Bach, The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season continues with:

ANA VIDOVIC, guitar

Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3 PM

Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (trans. Despalj)

Sor: Introduction and Variations on a theme by Mozart, Op. 9

Castelnuevo-Tedesco: Capriccio Diabolico, Op. 85 "Omaggio a Paganini"

Albéniz: Granada

Albéniz: Asturias

Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra

Barrios: La Catedral

Scarlatti: selected sonatas

Leo Brouwer: Un Dia de Noviembre

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

RANDALL GOOSBY, violin

ZHU WANG, piano

Thu, December 9, 2021, 7:30 PM

Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K 454

Price: Fantasy No. 1 in G Minor

Price: Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor

Price: Adoration

Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major

THE KNIGHTS

ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor

COLIN JACOBSEN, violin

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8 PM

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM

C.P.E. Bach: Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12

G. Catoire: Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12

Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

CONRAD TAO, piano

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM

Conrad Tao: Improvisation

John Adams: China Gates

Jason Eckardt: Antennaria plantaginifolia, "Pussytoes," (from A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, Book 2)

J.S. Bach: Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641

Conrad Tao: Grids of E

Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Fred Hersch: Pastorale (Dedicated to Robert Schumann)

Conrad Tao: Premiere of KEYED IN

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.