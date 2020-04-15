92Y to Present A Conversation With John Weidman

Join longtime 92Y faculty member Louis Rosen online for this rare event - a conversation with one of Stephen Sondheim's most important collaborators, the playwright John Weidman, about the three extraordinary projects they created together, Pacific Overtures, Assassins, and Road Show.



Explore the nature and method of their remarkable collaboration, listen and respond to songs from their shows in real time. In addition to the Sondheim/Weidman collaborations, John's other work includes Contact (Tony Award, Best Musical), Anything Goes (Tony Award, Best Musical Revival), and Big (Tony Award nominee, Best Book of a Musical), and a long run as a writer on Sesame Street. John was the president of the Dramatists' Guild from 1999-2009.

Thu, Apr 23, 1:30-3:30 pm, $50*

Click HERE for more information.





