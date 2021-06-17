Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
92Y Announces Free Streaming for the Future Dance Festival
The Future Dance Festival was created to provide a bridge to connect the next generation of creators with the current generation of directors.
In December 2020, an open call for submissions went out to emerging choreographers and was met with an unprecedented 185 applicants who, in response, shared their talent, authenticity, and inspiration. 21 finalists were selected by their distinguished panelists and complied into three programs. Within each program, the panelist introduces the work they chose and provides insight into their selection. Panelists
Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Company
Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director, Ballet HispÃ¡nico
Jessica Tong, Associate Artistic Director, Hubbard Street Dance
Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham
Victor Quijada, Artistic Director, RUBBERBAND
Jennifer Stahl, Editor in Chief, Dance Magazine
Taryn Kaschock Russell, Director, 92Y Harkness Dance Center Program 1
Annie Rigney, "Galithea"
Max Levy, "Silent Bell
Madison Elliott, "Empty Vessel"
Leonardo Sandoval, "All You Gotta Do is Ask"
Burr Johnson, "Untitled"
Nicole von Arx, "NINE"
Brian Josiah Martinez, "breaking mundane" Program 2
Barkha Patel, "Aikyam"
Adrienne Lipson, "Moon Dogs"
Jessie Lee Thorne, "Nowhere"
William Ervin, "Politically Incorrect (Eleanor Bumpurs)"
Vera Kvarcakova & Jeremy Galdeano, "Doma"
Brian Golden, "This is 22!"
Caroline Payne, "Aviary" Program 3
Taylor Graham, "Here & Gone"
Baye & Asa, "John 4:20"
Patrick Coker, "An Echo of Peace"
Charly and Eriel Santagado, "De-Eschatology"
Jamal Callender, "Between Here and There"
Beatrice Panero, "A hypothesis of Do-rilla"
Nicholas Ranauro, "Whoa, Man"