92Y Announces Free Streaming for the Future Dance Festival

92Y is making all three of their inaugural Future Dance Festival programs available for free streaming from Monday, June 21 - Sunday, July 4.

The Future Dance Festival was created to provide a bridge to connect the next generation of creators with the current generation of directors. In December 2020, an open call for submissions went out to emerging choreographers and was met with an unprecedented 185 applicants who, in response, shared their talent, authenticity, and inspiration.

21 finalists were selected by their distinguished panelists and complied into three programs. Within each program, the panelist introduces the work they chose and provides insight into their selection.

Program 1 Annie Rigney , "Galithea"Max Levy, "Silent BellMadison Elliott, "Empty Vessel"Leonardo Sandoval, "All You Gotta Do is Ask"Burr Johnson, "Untitled"Nicole von Arx, "NINE"Brian Josiah Martinez, "breaking mundane"

Program 2Barkha Patel, "Aikyam"Adrienne Lipson, "Moon Dogs"Jessie Lee Thorne, "Nowhere"William Ervin, "Politically Incorrect (Eleanor Bumpurs)"Vera Kvarcakova & Jeremy Galdeano, "Doma"Brian Golden, "This is 22!"Caroline Payne, "Aviary"

Program 3Taylor Graham, "Here & Gone"Baye & Asa, "John 4:20"Patrick Coker, "An Echo of Peace"Charly and Eriel Santagado, "De-Eschatology"Jamal Callender, "Between Here and There"Beatrice Panero, "A hypothesis of Do-rilla" Nicholas Ranauro , "Whoa, Man"

www.92Y.org