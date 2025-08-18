92NY Reveals 2025–2026 Theater For Young Audiences Season Beginning With RED RIDING HOOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will launch its 2025–2026 Theater for Young Audiences season on September 14 with the return of RED RIDING HOOD. The new season will feature nine productions—the most in program history—including returning favorites, all-new works, and reimagined revivals, introducing a new generation to the joy of musical theater in an intimate setting.

92NY’s Theater for Young Audiences welcomed more than 13,000 people last season and brought performances into New York City classrooms, reaching hundreds of children through its extensive educational outreach program.

RED RIDING HOOD

Performances will begin September 14 at 10:30 a.m., with additional dates on September 20, 21, 27, and 28, and October 4, 5, 11, and 12. Tickets start at $32. Running 45 minutes and recommended for ages 2 and up, RED RIDING HOOD will return by popular demand with its high-spirited and fearless heroine venturing through the countryside with a cake for her grandmother, while a cake-loving wolf lurks nearby. Featuring original songs, magical choreography, and whimsical humor, this playful adaptation is directed and choreographed by Megan Doyle.

JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL

Performances will begin September 27 at 1:30 p.m., with additional shows on September 28, October 4, 5, 11, 12, 19, 25, and 26. Tickets start at $32. Running 65 minutes and recommended for ages 6 and up, this new production brings Barbara Park’s beloved character to life as Junie navigates the challenges of first grade, from friendships to eyesight troubles and classroom adventures. Directed and choreographed by Megan Doyle, with book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich, the musical captures the humor and heart that made the books a phenomenon.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Performances will begin October 25 at 10:30 a.m., with additional matinees through November 9. Tickets start at $32. Running 45 minutes and recommended for ages 2 and up, this whimsical adaptation invites audiences to journey down the rabbit hole with Alice as she encounters fantastical creatures, mad tea parties, and the Queen of Hearts. With music by Andrew Heidorn, lyrics by Polly Hilton, and direction and choreography by Megan Doyle, the show offers enchanting songs and playful surprises for the whole family.

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Performances will begin November 28 at 4:30 p.m., with additional matinee and evening performances through December 20. Tickets start at $42. Running two hours with intermission and recommended for ages 6 and up, Disney’s The Little Mermaid will bring Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale and the classic animated film to life. With a score by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright, the musical features beloved songs including “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “Kiss the Girl.” Directed and choreographed by Megan Doyle.

LITTLE WOMEN

Performances will begin February 8 at 12:30 p.m., with additional performances through February 28. Tickets start at $42. Running two hours with intermission and recommended for ages 6 and up, Little Women will bring Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel to the stage in a musical adaptation with book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. Directed and choreographed by Megan Doyle, the production celebrates the enduring story of sisterhood, resilience, and imagination.

The Theater for Young Audiences program also includes the return of Ice Queen and Messy Millie, the premiere of Lyrics & Lyricists Jr., and a revival of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, with more details to be announced.

92NY will also expand its education initiatives, reaching 20 classrooms across six schools. Programs include teaching artist residencies, classroom resources, activity books, and in-person performances of Messy Millie. Schools and teachers interested in residencies or field trips may complete the Interest Form available online.

For tickets and more information, visit 92NY.org.