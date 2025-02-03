News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

92NY Presents DEL Movement Sentence Choir With Baye & Asa and DEL Facilitator Randi Sloan

This event is part of the Harkness Dance Center's 90th Celebration, taking place on March 6 & 7, 7:30 pm.

DEL Movement Sentence Choir is celebrating the Harkness Dance Center's 90th Anniversary with Amadi 'Baye' Washington and Sam 'Asa' Pratt of Baye & Asa, and DEL Facilitator, Randi Sloan.

The DEL Movement Sentence Choir combines two concepts, Laban's famous movement choirs and the DEL Movement Sentence, to create a joyful dance experience that brings together dancers of every genre, age and ability.

By the end of this afternoon's workshop, you'll have explored the DEL model and created a new choreography with the artists that will be performed and live-streamed for friends and family. Come perform and experience a collaborative creative process! This special event is free and open to all!

Limited space is available. To learn more about DEL, visit www.danceedlab.com. This event is part of the Harkness Dance Center's 90th Celebration, taking place on March 6 & 7, 7:30 pm.






Videos