92NY Presents DEL Movement Sentence Choir With Baye & Asa and DEL Facilitator Randi Sloan

DEL Movement Sentence Choir is celebrating the Harkness Dance Center's 90th Anniversary with Amadi 'Baye' Washington and Sam 'Asa' Pratt of Baye & Asa, and DEL Facilitator, Randi Sloan.

The DEL Movement Sentence Choir combines two concepts, Laban's famous movement choirs and the DEL Movement Sentence, to create a joyful dance experience that brings together dancers of every genre, age and ability.

By the end of this afternoon's workshop, you'll have explored the DEL model and created a new choreography with the artists that will be performed and live-streamed for friends and family. Come perform and experience a collaborative creative process! This special event is free and open to all!