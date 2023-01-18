92NY Presents Caroline Shaw, Vocals & Sō Percussion in LET THE SOIL PLAY ITS SIMPLE PART

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Caroline Shaw, vocals & Sō Percussion: Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part, with special guests Bora Yoon and Iarla Ó Lionáird, vocals, on February 4, 2023 at 7:30pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. The concert will also be available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/caroline-shaw-and-so-percussion..

Composer Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion make their only NYC appearance together this season. Their program draws from their Nonesuch recording project, Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part, with original songs and lyrics inspired by and reflecting the artists' broad span of interests: James Joyce, a poem by Anne Carson, the Sacred Harp hymn book, American roots music, and more. The program will also feature two compositions by members of Sō: Eric Cha-Beach's Four + Nine, in which he uses four metal pipes to explore everything that can be done with those two numbers combined, multiplied, and divided in every possible way, and Jason Treuting's Go Placidly With Haste, which will feature Irish sean-nós singer and producer Iarla Ó Lionáird (The Gloaming). Additionally, Bora Yoon will appear onstage to share her new work the wonder that's keeping the stars apart, in which she sings and plays viola, accompanied by Sō on the typewriter, bike bells, walkie talkie, jewelry boxes, bible pages, and more.

Program:

Eric Cha-Beach, Four + Nine

Jason Treuting, Go Placidly With Haste

Bora Yoon, the wonder that's keeping the stars apart

Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw, Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part

To the Sky

The Flood is Following Me

Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part

Long Ago We Counted

A Gradual Dazzle

Lay All Your Love

Cast the Bells in Sand

Some Bright Morning

A Veil Awave Upon the Waves

Other Song