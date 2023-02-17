Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents MAURYA KERR This March

Kerr brings the world premiere of her work black calls to dark calls to deep underneath to the Kaufmann Concert Hall stage.

Feb. 17, 2023  
92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents MAURYA KERR This March

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with Maurya Kerr, Bay Area-based choreographer, poet, performer, educator, and the artistic director of tinypistol, bringing the world premiere of her work black calls to dark calls to deep underneath to the Kaufmann Concert Hall stage.

black calls to dark calls to deep underneath - which Kerr describes as "a work focused on black and brown people reclaiming their birthright to both wonderment and the quotidian" and a progression of her artistic exploration - consists of three linking duets performed by Styles Alexander, Tatiana Barber, Alex Carrington, Alexander Diaz, Audrey Johnson, and Chelsea Reichert, with a commissioned, recorded score by Joel St. Julien.

A mainstay on the Northern California dance scene, Kerr's film Saint Leroi had its New York premiere at this year's Dance on Camera festival, where it was a highlight for Village Voice critic Elizabeth Zimmer, who hailed it as "a surreal meditation on Black history, violence, and American decay and a powerful indictment of racism."

Maurya Kerr - Artistic Statement
My artistic practices-across the disciplines of movement, language, and film-focus on racialized peoples reclaiming their birthright to both wonderment and the quotidian. My work centralizes black and brown lives, challenges essentialist assumptions, and engages with the politics of blackness. My practices create space for emotions and states of being-joy, quietude, tenderness, and rage-systematically denied racialized communities. I use movement less for the sake of choreography and more as a vehicle in service to justice and representation. I believe in the body as a site of liberation-bodies in motion have the potential to offer us all, both mover and witness, alternate futurities and ways of being within our own bodies, and in community.

My work is rooted in my lived experience as a black, mixed-race woman. I am influenced by other racialized artists across a spectrum of disciplines whose work demonstrates a vast range of experience that transcends monolithic assumptions of what 'Black Art' is and does. My choreographic work invests in simplicity, sensation, and the rigor of presence. My recent dance film works have engaged more deeply with suspended temporality, within and outside the body, as a reclamation of stolen time and stolen joy. I am increasingly invested in how the afterlives of slavery exist through my ancestors and how my creative praxis can exist as a form of reparation, to those both past and present.

The Mainstage Series continues

FLOCK & ARTISTS
Somewhere Between
New York Premiere
In Person - Thu, Apr 20, 7:30 pm, from $30 / $10 student
Online - noon Fri, Apr 21 - noon Mon, Apr 24, from $20
Somewhere Between features FLOCK's signature partnering, rich and complex movement, and heartfelt storytelling. This new show explores myths and childhood stories, unpacking how memory and imagination play into our reality and our definitions of self. Co-choreographers Alice Klock and Florian Lochner are joined by a stunning group of guest artists in a program that offers a vibrantly physical and multilayered look at the possibilities within human connection.

Cast: Florian Lochner, Alice Klock, Liane Aung, Kevin Shannon, Robert Rubama, Emily Krenik

*Rescheduled date*


PETER CHU
In Person - Sun, May 14, 7:30 pm, from $30 / $10 student
Online - noon Mon, May 15 - noon Thu, May 18, from $20
Performing artist, educator and choreographer Peter Chu brings the world premieres of two works to 92NY - Conscious Shift and take-off. Chu performs with Roger Van der Poel, a member of his company, Chuthis.

Maleek Washington
In Person - Thu, Jun 8, 7:30 pm, from $30 / $10 student
Online - noon Fri, Jun 9 - noon Mon, Jun 12, from $20
Maleek Washington, a 2021 New York Live Arts Fresh Track grantee, who was also nominated for a Bessie as an "Outstanding Breakout Choreographer" in the same year will be closing out our Mainstage Season by bringing his compelling creative voice to the 92nd Street Y, New York stage for the first time.

Visit 92NY.org/Dance for details on all 2022/23 Harkness Mainstage Series events in Kaufmann Concert Hall, and spring 2023 Harkness Studio Series events in our newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway! Photo
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!
Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella has just released the exclusive first image of leading-lady, Linedy Genao, as ‘Cinderella’ in the highly anticipated new musical ahead of tonight’s sold-out first preview. 
Video: Close, Buckley & Paige Send Well Wishes to Linedy Genao Photo
Video: Close, Buckley & Paige Send Well Wishes to Linedy Genao
Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest leading lady has some fan mail to address. Watch this video as Elaine Paige, Betty Buckley, and Glenn Close all send Linedy Genao well wishes for the first preview.
Photos/Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS on Tour Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS on Tour
The national tour of Into the Woods will begin at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, N.Y. before officially opening soon at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Check out photos and videos of the cast in action!

More Hot Stories For You


Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing FellowshipBlack Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship
February 17, 2023

Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones, and Program Director Nik Whitcomb, has announced that Lanise Antoine Shelley has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship.
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
February 17, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!
Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!
February 17, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella has just released the exclusive first image of leading-lady, Linedy Genao, as ‘Cinderella’ in the highly anticipated new musical ahead of tonight’s sold-out first preview. 
Video: Glenn Close, Betty Buckley & Elaine Paige Send Well Wishes to BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy GenaoVideo: Glenn Close, Betty Buckley & Elaine Paige Send Well Wishes to BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy Genao
February 17, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest leading lady has some fan mail to address. Watch this video as Elaine Paige, Betty Buckley, and Glenn Close all send Linedy Genao well wishes for the first preview.
Photos/Video: First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Gavin Creel, and More in the INTO THE WOODS TourPhotos/Video: First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Gavin Creel, and More in the INTO THE WOODS Tour
February 17, 2023

The national tour of Into the Woods will begin at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, N.Y. before officially opening soon at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Check out photos and videos of the cast in action!
share