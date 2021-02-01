9 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of February 1.

February 1 at 3pm ET/On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

On Demand available through February 15. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests are Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer!

February 5 at 8pm ET - Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor

Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying.

February 7 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Christy Altomare!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through February 2. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Kelli O'Hara!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through February 8. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Jessica Vosk!

On Demand - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE

Available through February 8. Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. This episode's special guest is Jackie Hoffman!

On Demand - Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love

Available through February 14. All proceeds from this concert benefit The Actors Fund. Broadway performer Haley Swindal will be in the spotlight with a new concert, To New York, With Love. Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, with musical direction and arrangements by her Chicago on Broadway conductor Scott Cady, Haley reinvents classics old and new including "New York State of Mind," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "To Make You Feel My Love," to name a few.

On Demand - John Krause's 'A Bit of Your Time'

Available through February 28. "A Bit of Your Time" is a retrospective through the last 8 years of John's career. Come along for the ride where you'll hear songs from Green Day's American Idiot: The Musical, Rock of Ages, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, Fun Home, Wicked, Newsies, and Hadestown. John will work through these shows chronologically with stories from his time on the road with American Idiot and Wicked, cruise ship and Vegas life with Rock of Ages, and his journey to Broadway with Hadestown. John will also be debuting a few original songs throughout the evening. It is going to be a night full of exciting and diverse music. You don't want to miss it!

On Demand - Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams

Available through March 1. Join Broadway star Syndee Winters and Grammy award-winning artist Ben Williams for an evening of original mashups. Featuring hits from your favorite Broadway shows and pop songs from the '90s and 2000s.

Full list of previously announced events:

February

2/8 - Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

2/12 - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE (TICKETS)

2/12 - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine (TICKETS)

2/14 - Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

2/15 - Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

2/17 - It's Women's Play Presents What Hangs in the Balance (TICKETS)

2/21 - Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

2/22 - Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

March

3/13 - Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry (TICKETS)