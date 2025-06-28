8 Tips For Reading Shakespeare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There's no getting around it- it's hard to read the bard! Though Shakespeare's plays have been around for hundreds of years, reading them has not necesarily gotten easier with time. Getting started can often feel intimidating—the unfamiliar language, complex characters, and poetic structure can be a lot to take in.

Whether you're tackling a tragedy, comedy, or history play, the tips below will help you make sense of the story, connect with the characters, and get more out of the experience. Follow these steps, and you'll find that Shakespeare isn't nearly as intimidating as he seems. These tips will help make Shakespeare more approachable—and even... enjoyable!

1. Read a Modern Summary First

It's not cheating to give yourself a little bit of background. Before diving into the original text, read a modern English summary or synopsis of the play. Understanding the basic plot and character relationships ahead of time will make the language much less intimidating.

2. Familiarize Yourself with the Characters

Montague who? Shakespeare often introduces many characters quickly, sometimes with confusing or similar names. Reviewing a character list beforehand can help you keep track of who’s who and avoid getting lost in their dialogue.

3. Don’t Get Stuck on Every Word

Shakespeare’s language can be dense, but not every unfamiliar word is critical to the meaning. If you understand the gist of the sentence, keep going! Don't fixate on every word. Sometimes using footnotes or glossaries for important or repeated words can help you out too.

4. Read Aloud

Shakespeare wrote his plays to be performed, not silently read. Reading passages aloud can make a huge difference in helping you to hear the rhythm (iambic pentameter), catch the emotional tone, and understand the meaning behind the lines.

5. Be Aware of Visual Cues and Stage Directions

Though Shakespeare included few explicit stage directions, clues about action and emotion are often embedded in the dialogue. Pay attention to characters' reactions and interruptions—they often hint at what’s happening on stage.

6. Use Annotated Editions

Annotated editions of Shakespeare's plays can provide footnotes, translations of archaic language, and historical context. These notes can clarify puns, references, or customs that would otherwise be lost on a modern reader.

7. Watch a Performance

Seeing the play performed can bring the words to life. Whether it's a full-scale production, a film adaptation, or just a scene on YouTube, watching actors interpret the lines helps make sense of the text’s meaning and pacing.

8. Recognize Repetition and Wordplay

Shakespeare loved repetition, metaphors, and puns. If something sounds like it’s being said again and again, it’s likely important. Paying attention to repeated images (like blood in Macbeth or light in Romeo and Juliet) can deepen your understanding of themes.

Now you're reading like a regular Elizabethan! Read about all of Shakespeare's plays and listen to songs inspired by his works. Plus check out iconic Shakespeare quotes about Life, Love, Death, and Nature.

Deals from Dead Outlaw Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. Get Tickets from $71.00