59E59 Theaters Announces Fall Season - Kathleen Chalfant in A WOMAN OF THE WORLD, and More!

59E59 Theaters have announced the line-up of shows for the 2019 Fall Season. All performances take place at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues).

Ticket prices and performance schedules vary. For tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.

Tickets for the 2019 Fall season go on sale to 59E59 Members on Wednesday, September 4 at Noon and to the general public on Wednesday, September 11 at Noon.

The season is as follows:

A Woman Of The World

October 24 - November 17

Written by Rebecca Gilman, directed by Valentina Fratti

With Kathleen Chalfant

Produced by The Acting Company in association with Miranda Theatre Company

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)

Best known as Emily Dickinson's posthumous editor, Mabel Loomis Todd is a woman of the world. Priding herself on being an inspired conversationalist, she invited scandal by enjoying a glass of wine in mixed company, and she certainly wasn't afraid to expose her ankles in a dress. Now in her 70s and living on Hog Island in Maine, the accomplished journalist and naturalist regales us with tales of her storied life, spilling secrets and revealing the true nature of her relationship with one of America's most celebrated poets.

Pulitzer-prize finalist Rebecca Gilman's world premiere play is brought to the stage in an insightful and impassioned tour-de-force performance by Kathleen Chalfant.

One Discordant Violin

October 29 - November 24

Adapted by Anthony Black, directed by Ann-Marie Kerr and Anthony Black with an original score by Aaron Collier and Jacques Mindreau

With Anthony Black and Jacques Mindreau

Produced by 2b theatre company

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)

Based on a short story by Life of Pi author Yann Martel. An aspiring Canadian writer is visiting Washington D.C. on his first ever trip to the United States. After stumbling upon a group of Vietnam War veterans performing classical concertos in an abandoned theater, he has a life-changing encounter with a forgotten American composer. ONE DISCORDANT VIOLIN is an extraordinarily moving duet for actor and violinist about finding beauty in unexpected places and what can happen when we reach beyond our grasp.

Einstein's Dreams

November 5 - December 14

Book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum, directed by Cara Reichel

Based on the novel Einstein's Dreams by Alan Lightman

Produced by Prospect Theater Company

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members).

The year is 1905. A young and uncertain Albert Einstein dares to envision new worlds beyond the limits of classical physics. Drawn deeply into his dreams, he is guided by a mysterious woman whose elusive identity awakens his full genius.

Based on the bestselling novel by Alan Lightman, this elegant new musical bridges imagined and real worlds, and unlocks the passionate intellect of one of the 20th century's greatest thinkers.

Everything Is Super Great

November 22 - December 14

By Stephen Brown, directed by Sarah Norris

With a cast TBA

Produced by New Light Theater Project & Stable Cable Lab Co. in a Co-World Premiere in conjunction with Theatre Lab FAU

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

A typical day in the life of Tommy involves triple shot lattes, pining over the manager at Starbucks, and arson at Applebee's. Such distractions are therapeutic when your older brother has been missing for months and your mom won't stop force feeding you Pop Tarts. But when a well meaning, if somewhat dysfunctional, "art therapist" shows up on his doorstep, Tommy must finally face his loss. EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT explores the different ways we cope with grief and how letting someone in helps us with letting something go.

One November Yankee

November 29 - December 29

Written and directed by Joshua Ravetch

With Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers

Produced by Delaware Theatre Company

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members)

One plane, two actors, and three intricately interwoven stories. Joshua Ravetch's new play

explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that

ripples across the lives of our characters.

ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE was a finalist in the Ojai Playwright's Conference, where the Los Angeles Times called it a "haunting and poetic" flight that "unfolds like theatrical origami." It comes to NYC directly from its East Coast premiere at Delaware Theatre Company.

MAZ AND BRICKS

January 7 - February 2

Written by Eva O'Connor, directed by Jim Culleton

With Ciaran O'Brien and Eva O'Connor

Produced by Fishamble: The New Play Company

Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)

The Olivier Award-winning Fishamble returns to 59E59 Theaters as part of 1st Irish!

Maz is planning to attend a pro-choice demonstration; Bricks is planning to take his daughter to the zoo. But nothing goes according to plan. As the day unfolds, the two become unlikely friends, changing each other in ways they never thought possible.

Boom

January 9 - February 23

Written, directed, and performed by Rick Miller

Produced by Kidoons and WYRD Productions

Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members)

100 voices. 25 years. 1 man.

Dora and Gemini Award-winning writer and performer Rick Miller takes us through 25 turbulent years, and gives voice to over a 100 influential politicians, activists, and musicians. A mind-blowing experience for all ages, BOOM captures the music, culture, and politics that defined a generation. "BOOM will blow your mind!" - Edmonton Sun

How To Load A Musket

January 11 - January 26

Written by Talene Monahon, directed by Jaki Bradley

With cast TBA

Produced by Less Than Rent Theatre

Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)

Every year, across the country, thousands of historical reenactors stage the bloodiest, most divisive battles fought on American soil. Pursuing total authenticity, they fire muskets, chew hard-tack, and wear handmade period clothing in brutal weather. Playwright Talene Monahon began interviewing reenactors in 2015, spending time with Revolutionary War units in Massachusetts and New York before making her way down South to speak to the reenactors of the Civil War. Woven from these verbatim conversations, HOW TO LOAD A MUSKET explores this unique and all-consuming hobby and the people who practice it as they find themselves caught in the crosshairs of a national battle over how history is told.





