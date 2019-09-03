59E59 Theaters Announces Fall Season - Kathleen Chalfant in A WOMAN OF THE WORLD, and More!
59E59 Theaters have announced the line-up of shows for the 2019 Fall Season. All performances take place at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues).
Ticket prices and performance schedules vary. For tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.
Tickets for the 2019 Fall season go on sale to 59E59 Members on Wednesday, September 4 at Noon and to the general public on Wednesday, September 11 at Noon.
The season is as follows:
A Woman Of The World
October 24 - November 17
Written by Rebecca Gilman, directed by Valentina Fratti
With Kathleen Chalfant
Produced by The Acting Company in association with Miranda Theatre Company
Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)
Best known as Emily Dickinson's posthumous editor, Mabel Loomis Todd is a woman of the world. Priding herself on being an inspired conversationalist, she invited scandal by enjoying a glass of wine in mixed company, and she certainly wasn't afraid to expose her ankles in a dress. Now in her 70s and living on Hog Island in Maine, the accomplished journalist and naturalist regales us with tales of her storied life, spilling secrets and revealing the true nature of her relationship with one of America's most celebrated poets.
Pulitzer-prize finalist Rebecca Gilman's world premiere play is brought to the stage in an insightful and impassioned tour-de-force performance by Kathleen Chalfant.
One Discordant Violin
October 29 - November 24
Adapted by Anthony Black, directed by Ann-Marie Kerr and Anthony Black with an original score by Aaron Collier and Jacques Mindreau
With Anthony Black and Jacques Mindreau
Produced by 2b theatre company
Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)
Based on a short story by Life of Pi author Yann Martel. An aspiring Canadian writer is visiting Washington D.C. on his first ever trip to the United States. After stumbling upon a group of Vietnam War veterans performing classical concertos in an abandoned theater, he has a life-changing encounter with a forgotten American composer. ONE DISCORDANT VIOLIN is an extraordinarily moving duet for actor and violinist about finding beauty in unexpected places and what can happen when we reach beyond our grasp.
Einstein's Dreams
November 5 - December 14
Book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum, directed by Cara Reichel
Based on the novel Einstein's Dreams by Alan Lightman
Produced by Prospect Theater Company
Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members).
The year is 1905. A young and uncertain Albert Einstein dares to envision new worlds beyond the limits of classical physics. Drawn deeply into his dreams, he is guided by a mysterious woman whose elusive identity awakens his full genius.
Based on the bestselling novel by Alan Lightman, this elegant new musical bridges imagined and real worlds, and unlocks the passionate intellect of one of the 20th century's greatest thinkers.
Everything Is Super Great
November 22 - December 14
By Stephen Brown, directed by Sarah Norris
With a cast TBA
Produced by New Light Theater Project & Stable Cable Lab Co. in a Co-World Premiere in conjunction with Theatre Lab FAU
Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)
A typical day in the life of Tommy involves triple shot lattes, pining over the manager at Starbucks, and arson at Applebee's. Such distractions are therapeutic when your older brother has been missing for months and your mom won't stop force feeding you Pop Tarts. But when a well meaning, if somewhat dysfunctional, "art therapist" shows up on his doorstep, Tommy must finally face his loss. EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT explores the different ways we cope with grief and how letting someone in helps us with letting something go.
One November Yankee
November 29 - December 29
Written and directed by Joshua Ravetch
With Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers
Produced by Delaware Theatre Company
Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members)
One plane, two actors, and three intricately interwoven stories. Joshua Ravetch's new play
explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that
ripples across the lives of our characters.
ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE was a finalist in the Ojai Playwright's Conference, where the Los Angeles Times called it a "haunting and poetic" flight that "unfolds like theatrical origami." It comes to NYC directly from its East Coast premiere at Delaware Theatre Company.
MAZ AND BRICKS
January 7 - February 2
Written by Eva O'Connor, directed by Jim Culleton
With Ciaran O'Brien and Eva O'Connor
Produced by Fishamble: The New Play Company
Tickets: $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members)
The Olivier Award-winning Fishamble returns to 59E59 Theaters as part of 1st Irish!
Maz is planning to attend a pro-choice demonstration; Bricks is planning to take his daughter to the zoo. But nothing goes according to plan. As the day unfolds, the two become unlikely friends, changing each other in ways they never thought possible.
Boom
January 9 - February 23
Written, directed, and performed by Rick Miller
Produced by Kidoons and WYRD Productions
Tickets: $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members)
100 voices. 25 years. 1 man.
Dora and Gemini Award-winning writer and performer Rick Miller takes us through 25 turbulent years, and gives voice to over a 100 influential politicians, activists, and musicians. A mind-blowing experience for all ages, BOOM captures the music, culture, and politics that defined a generation. "BOOM will blow your mind!" - Edmonton Sun
How To Load A Musket
January 11 - January 26
Written by Talene Monahon, directed by Jaki Bradley
With cast TBA
Produced by Less Than Rent Theatre
Tickets: $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members)
Every year, across the country, thousands of historical reenactors stage the bloodiest, most divisive battles fought on American soil. Pursuing total authenticity, they fire muskets, chew hard-tack, and wear handmade period clothing in brutal weather. Playwright Talene Monahon began interviewing reenactors in 2015, spending time with Revolutionary War units in Massachusetts and New York before making her way down South to speak to the reenactors of the Civil War. Woven from these verbatim conversations, HOW TO LOAD A MUSKET explores this unique and all-consuming hobby and the people who practice it as they find themselves caught in the crosshairs of a national battle over how history is told.