$53 Million Investment In NYC Cultural Institutions Totals Record High $254 Million In Budget

New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated a historic investment in the city's cultural institutions as part of an on-time, balanced, and fiscally-responsible $112.4 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Adopted Budget that addresses the city's affordability crisis head-on and invests in the future of the city and the working-class people who make New York the greatest city in the world.

The FY25 Adopted Budget ensures cultural institutions will have what they need to engage New Yorkers and attract tourists and other visitors, as a critical part of the city's economic and social wellbeing.

After making multiple investments in New York City's cultural sector, including by restoring more than $22 million to the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) for the city's Cultural Institutions Group (CIG) and Cultural Development Fund (CDF) in Mayor Adams' Executive Budget proposal, Mayor Adams and the City Council went even further in the FY25 Adopted Budget by restoring an additional $53 million. DCLA now has a record high budget of $254 million that will support over 1,000 cultural nonprofits citywide.

Last month, the City Council voted to pass the FY25 Budget. After the budget handshake announcement, New Yorkers from across the city, including multiple cultural institutions and organizations, praised the budget for its wide-ranging investments that help protect public safety, rebuild the economy, and make New York City more affordable and livable.

“Cultural institutions are the beating heart of our city,” said Mayor Adams. “Our cultural institutions break down barriers, teach us about the world around us, and make New York City the globe's cultural hub. Thanks to our cultural institutions, our economy is thriving, and tourists are returning to our city to explore the best in arts, culture, and entertainment. Today, our administration is doubling down on our commitment to culturals and investing an all-time record high to ensure that the sector continues to thrive and that both New Yorkers and visitors have affordable places to learn, explore, and have fun.”