4Wall's Sunday Roundtable Series Presents Howell Binkley Tribute
Guests include Patricia Nichols, Mark Simpson, Tim Rogers and more; the event will take place on Sunday, August 30.
On Sunday, August 30, 2020, 4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable series will air a special episode to highlight the career of Howell Binkley as told by members of his team. Binkley, one of Broadway's most prominent lighting designers and two-time Tony-award winner, passed away August 14, 2020, after a three-year battle with lung cancer. He was 64.
The discussion will focus on their careers and relationships with Binkley. Guests include: Patricia Nichols, Mark Simpson, Tim Rogers, Chris Chambers, Amanda Zieve, David Arch, Sean Beach, James Fedigan, and Joyce Storey, Binkley's wife.
Ryan O'Gara will guest host alongside Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer (and regular Sunday host), Jeff Croiter. The episode is being produced by Drew Quinones, Al Ridella, Croier and O'Gara.
4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a live discussion series that launched in May and features a weekly panel of entertainment production professionals who discuss the current state of the industry. Past episodes can be viewed here.
The Howell Binkley Tribute Discussion will be streamed live on 4Wall's Facebook and YouTube channels this Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 7 PM EDT/ 4 PM PDT.
For more information or to sign up for a notification when the stream goes live,
click one of the links below:
Facebook: http://bit.ly/Howell-Binkley-Tribute-FB
YouTube: http://bit.ly/Howell-Binkley-Tribute-YT
