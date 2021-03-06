Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

March 6 is National Dress Day and we're celebrating by sharing which Broadway dresses our reader's shared as their favorites!

Mar. 6, 2021  

It's National Dress Day! To celebrate, we asked our followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok which Broadway dresses they just adore and they came up with an excellent list!

Featuring dresses from Wicked, Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and more, check out our reader-curated list of iconic Broadway gowns. Which one is YOUR favorite?

1. Dolly Levi's red Harmonia Gardens dress. It's perfect for a diva entrance and the spotlight.

From Jane on Facebook

2. I've always loved Anna's waltz gown. It's fabulous when she's dancing with the King and how it swirls.

From Debra on Facebook

3. The dress Julia Trojan wears during Welcome Home! It looks stunning on her and reds the color of the American flag since the show is about solders returning home!

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From Sara on Facebook

4. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella dress! I simply love the design. The transformation and dancing scenes are very beautiful and magical

From Miki on Facebook

5. Love Never Dies: Christine's peacock blue dress

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From Cheryl on Facebook

6. The Act II dress of Angelica Schuyler is really intriguing for me...

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

...I love how it's almost a Regency era version of her 18th century Act I dress, and for some reason I didn't take note of it the first time I saw Hamilton on Broadway, probably because I wasn't as into costuming then as I am now. You'll notice that the dotted fabric on the skirt is the same fabric as what the other Schuyler sisters have, just in the color scheme of Angelica. Eliza's Burn dress (not pictured) has the same fabric, just in pale blue and white. It almost seems the Act I costumes of the Schuyler sisters get all the attention, but their Act II Regency dresses are just as interesting!

From Peter on Facebook

7. Either Anastasia's blue or red gowns. I'd love to have a ballroom competition dress made inspired by either one.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @nalachug on Twitter

8. Does #HairsprayLive count? Because I'm still obsessed with this dress:

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @RedShoesOnThurs on Twitter

9. The LET IT GO dress!!!!! It's immaculate and the breathtaking reveal just GETS ME every single time

From @CarolinaHeilan1 on Twitter

10. Glinda's dress will always be one of my favs! The detail is insane. Gor. Geous.

From @ItsLeighhh on Twitter

11. Lola's first dress in Kinky Boots

From @durramonchi on Twitter

12. This blue dress from 42nd Street!, there's something about it that's so captivating and magical, it really highlights the "fabulous broadway" vibe of the whole show.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @zeglian on Twitter

13. The Romanov family dresses from Anastasia take my breath away! The colors are gorgeous and the attention to detail is unmatched.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @kaitlynmueller on Twitter

14. They're just so so cool.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @mrjacksonwalker on Twitter

15. Why are we not talking about Elphaba's dress in "No Good Deed" tho? Stunning in black.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @yoursnixxx on Twitter

16. hot take but any of lydia's from beetlejuice. they're just so unique and fitting!

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @ashley.bellam on Instagram

17. OH MY GOSH I HAVE A LIST- but i'd have to go with christine's il muto/all i ask of you dress from phantom! it's so iconically classic, and there's nothing like watching that beautiful green cape spin around onstage.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @basically_broadway on Instagram

18. All the dresses from Six are so unique and creative!

From @merelw_ on Instagram

19. Persephone from Hadestown!

From @hbuchanan1 on Instagram

20. ALL OF ELIZAS OUTFITS !!!

From @addyy_p on Instagram

21. The Chrysler Building dress Roger DeBris wore in The Producers!! It was gorgeous, fun, and funny!

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @janetchacurianpadgett

22. Erzulie's dress in once on this island is flawless

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @theallisonwoods on Instagram

23. Definitely Christine Daae's gown during the Think of Me song.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @blueskinned_smurf on TikTok

24. Honestly, Alyssa's purple dress from The Prom finale. It's simple but stylish. That might just be me though.

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @mpc1799 on TikTok

25. I adore Galinda's pink dress and could twirl in it for hours!

From @sweet.dreams.cosplay on TikTok

26. Medda larkin, it's just so classy and looks gorgeous on literally every actress

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @gracie2.x on TikTok

27. Ti Moune's dress during the dance in Once on This Island!

28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

From @mrivard77 on TikTok

28. Maria's red dress from Hamilton

From @mcflack97 on TikTok


