28 of the Most Iconic Broadway Dresses

It's National Dress Day! To celebrate, we asked our followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok which Broadway dresses they just adore and they came up with an excellent list!

Featuring dresses from Wicked, Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and more, check out our reader-curated list of iconic Broadway gowns. Which one is YOUR favorite?

1. Dolly Levi's red Harmonia Gardens dress. It's perfect for a diva entrance and the spotlight.

From Jane on Facebook

2. I've always loved Anna's waltz gown. It's fabulous when she's dancing with the King and how it swirls.

From Debra on Facebook

3. The dress Julia Trojan wears during Welcome Home! It looks stunning on her and reds the color of the American flag since the show is about solders returning home!

From Sara on Facebook

4. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella dress! I simply love the design. The transformation and dancing scenes are very beautiful and magical

From Miki on Facebook

5. Love Never Dies: Christine's peacock blue dress

From Cheryl on Facebook

6. The Act II dress of Angelica Schuyler is really intriguing for me...

...I love how it's almost a Regency era version of her 18th century Act I dress, and for some reason I didn't take note of it the first time I saw Hamilton on Broadway, probably because I wasn't as into costuming then as I am now. You'll notice that the dotted fabric on the skirt is the same fabric as what the other Schuyler sisters have, just in the color scheme of Angelica. Eliza's Burn dress (not pictured) has the same fabric, just in pale blue and white. It almost seems the Act I costumes of the Schuyler sisters get all the attention, but their Act II Regency dresses are just as interesting!

From Peter on Facebook

7. Either Anastasia's blue or red gowns. I'd love to have a ballroom competition dress made inspired by either one.

From @nalachug on Twitter

8. Does #HairsprayLive count? Because I'm still obsessed with this dress:

From @RedShoesOnThurs on Twitter

9. The LET IT GO dress!!!!! It's immaculate and the breathtaking reveal just GETS ME every single time

From @CarolinaHeilan1 on Twitter 10. Glinda's dress will always be one of my favs! The detail is insane. Gor. Geous. From @ItsLeighhh on Twitter 11. Lola's first dress in Kinky Boots From @durramonchi on Twitter 12. This blue dress from 42nd Street!, there's something about it that's so captivating and magical, it really highlights the "fabulous broadway" vibe of the whole show. From @zeglian on Twitter 13. The Romanov family dresses from Anastasia take my breath away! The colors are gorgeous and the attention to detail is unmatched. From @kaitlynmueller on Twitter 14. They're just so so cool. From @mrjacksonwalker on Twitter 15. Why are we not talking about Elphaba's dress in "No Good Deed" tho? Stunning in black. From @yoursnixxx on Twitter 16. hot take but any of lydia's from beetlejuice. they're just so unique and fitting! From @ashley.bellam on Instagram 17. OH MY GOSH I HAVE A LIST- but i'd have to go with christine's il muto/all i ask of you dress from phantom! it's so iconically classic, and there's nothing like watching that beautiful green cape spin around onstage. From @basically_broadway on Instagram

18. All the dresses from Six are so unique and creative!