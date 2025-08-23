Cheyenne Jackson, Ginger Minj & More Will Take Part in GAY DAYS AT DISNEYLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The twenty-seventh annual Gay Days at Disneyland are set to take place Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14. The event is expected to attract thousands of LGBTQ+ park-hoppers from California and all over the country. They will enjoy Disneyland in a way that it can only be experienced during Gay Days.

Since the event began in 1998, the Disneyland Resort has welcomed this annual celebration and continues to do so even as some of the country’s culture wars aim their sights at Disney and the LBGTQ+ community.

Festivities begin on Friday at noon with the opening of the Gay Days Welcome Center/ Expo at the Grand Californian Hotel. At 7:00 PM, Cheyenne Jackson, takes to the stage with his new act, “Another Prince Charming,” before he heads to Carnegie Hall next season. At 9:00, queer stand up comedian Zach Noe Towers makes his Gay Days debut with a night of comedy.

Saturday, September 13 will be Gay Day at Disneyland with a full day of activities and meet-ups scheduled in the park. The day culminates at House of Blues Anaheim with two performances featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars champion, Ginger Minj, in a brand-new show, “The Magic Queendom” at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. At 10:00 DJ Paulo Ramirez. takes over for our signature dance party, KINGDOM!

Sunday, September 14 will be Gay Day at Disney's California Adventure with more in-park activities and at 11:00, the first ever Gay Days Drag Queen Bingo featuring Chico’s Angels star, Kay Sedia.

As the sun sets, we’ll close the weekend at 6:00 PM with another Drag Race champion, Lawrence Chaney in “Taking the Mickey”, straight from her UK tour, and then Gay Days favorite, Jackie Cox, in her new show “Nurse Jackie” at 8:00 PM.

VIP ticket packages are available now.

Both days in the parks will feature gatherings only available over Gay Days weekend, including a scavenger hunt, a group photo, a lesbian ice cream social, group meet ups at varying attractions, and many more events targeted to families, teens, bears, couples and Mouseketeers of every ilk. A complete schedule is available at the Gay Days website www.GayDaysAnaheiminfo.com.

Other highlights of the weekend include the Gay Days Welcome Center (located inside the Sequoia Ballroom of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel), a scavenger hunt, a gigantic group photo and mixers all over the resort.

Gay Days Anaheim is a "mix-in" with the park’s other weekend guests, but gays and lesbians are encouraged to wear red shirts in order to identify each other and to show strong numbers. Official T-shirts are available at the official Gay Days at Disneyland website.

Gay Days Anaheim is NOT a Disney-sponsored event so Disney will not have any information regarding the "unofficial" happening.

Sponsors for the event include Delta, Mistr, Howard Johnson Anaheim, and Radiant Health Center. Media sponsors are The Fight, Queerty, Pink Media, and EDGE Media Network.