2026 NYC Winter Jazzfest Reveals Star-Studded Initial Lineup﻿  ​   

The event runs January 8-13, 2026.
For its 22nd edition, NYC Winter Jazzfest (January 8-13 2026) reaffirms its commitment to nurturing community and free expression through live music. This year's theme centers on the joy and beauty of gathering together while celebrating the tradition and future of Black American music—especially urgent during a time when external forces threaten to erase Black culture and history.
“Winter Jazzfest has always been more than a music festival—it's a nurturing community gathering, a platform for diverse voices, a space of joy and resilience,” said the festival team. “In 2026, we double down on the power of music to resist erasure and amplify the voices at the heart of Black American music traditions.”
The 2026 festival once again brings together a kaleidoscope of voices spanning jazz, experimental, soul, electronic, and global traditions.
Adam O'Farrill's ELEPHANT
Adegoke Steve Colson
Alden Hellmuth
Alfredo Colón Quintet
Amir ElSaffar w/ Tomas Fujiwara, Ole Mathisen, and Tania Giannouli
Amirtha Kidambi Elder Ones
Amy Gadiaga
Annie & The Caldwells
Arturo O'Farrill
Arun Ramamurthy Trio
Bex Burch
Black Earth Sway w/ Nicole Mitchell, Alexis Lombre, Coco Elysses, JoVia Armstrong
Brandon Ross Phantom Menace w/ Graham Haynes, David Virelles, JT Lewis, Hardedge
Brandon Woody's Upendo
Brittany Davis
Carmen Staaf & Sounding Line
Civil Disobedience w/ David Ambrosio, Donny McCaslin, Ingrid Jensen, Bruce Barth & Jonathan Blake
Dave Harrington's Pranksters East Reimagine Bitches Brew
David Binney Action Trio w/ Pera Krstajic and Louis Cole
David Murray Quartet
Dawn of Midi
DoYeon Kim Quintet
Ekep Nkwelle
Elena & Samora Pinderhughes
Endea Owens & The Cookout
Freedom Riders
Gabrielle Cavassa
Gilles Peterson
Hanging Hearts
Instant Alter w/ Emilio Modeste, Natasha Agrama, Brandon Rose, Miguel Russell
James Brandon Lewis Quartet
James Carter Quintet - Trane: A Centennial Supreme
Joe Westerlund
Joel Ross
John Roseboro
Joy Guidry
Julius Hemphill Stringtet
Kahil ElZabar & Isaiah Collier
Kassa Overall
Lady Blackbird
Lakecia Benjamin
Laura Anglade
Lex Korten & Canopy
LOJO Watts w/ Logan Richarson, Joe Sanders, Jeff ‘Tain' Watts
Louis Cato
Luke Stewart's Silt Trio
Luke Titus
Mádé Kuti & The Movement
Marcus Gilmore's Journey to the New
Mei Semones
Merope w/ Shahzad Ismaily
Meshell Ndegeocello
Mingus Dynasty
Nate Mercereau
Nels Cline: songs from Lovers conducted by Michael Leonhart
Obed Calvaire
Ohad Talmor's Back to the Land w/ David Virelles, Joel Ross, Chris Tordini and Eric McPherson
Patricia Brennan Tentet
Pedrito Martinez
Quantum Blues Quartet w/ Tisziji Muñoz, Will Calhoun, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, and Paul Shaffer
Ron Trent
Sam Gendel
Sarah Elizabeth Charles
Sasha Berliner
Shahzad Ismaily, Maria Chavez, Greg Saunier
Sylvan Esso (DJ Set)
Takuya Kuroda
The Either/Orchestra plays éthiopiques
Tia Fuller & Shamie Fuller-Royston
Tomas Fujiwara Dream Up
Tomeka Reid Quartet
Tyreek McDole
Veronica Swift
William Tyler & Yasmin Williams
Xenia Rubinos
+ More TBA
Additional artists, individual shows, keynote speakers, and panel programming will be announced in the coming weeks.
The festival's 2026 creative direction, led by Creative Director Maryam Shines, takes inspiration from Maya Angelou's poem “Still I Rise.” The artwork created for this year's festival is a visual anthem of resilience, power, and joy, drawing on the bold lines of political poster art, the brilliance of Afrofuturist visionaries, and the lush imagination of artists like Kerry James Marshall and Mati Klarwein.
At its center, two hands rise—cupped open, both offering and receiving—embodying the spirit of jazz itself: the magic of cross-cultural and socio-economic exchange occurring across time, the embrace of tradition and the human urge to innovate new musical forms of expression. Flowers, especially roses, bloom throughout the imagery: as sound bursting from instruments, as threads binding musicians together, as offerings of joy in defiance of silence. ("Still I Rise" by Dr. Maya Angelou is officially used here with permission of Caged Bird Legacy, LLC)
