2026 NYC Winter Jazzfest Reveals Star-Studded Initial Lineup﻿  ​   

For its 22nd edition, NYC Winter Jazzfest (January 8-13 2026) reaffirms its commitment to nurturing community and free expression through live music. This year's theme centers on the joy and beauty of gathering together while celebrating the tradition and future of Black American music—especially urgent during a time when external forces threaten to erase Black culture and history.

“Winter Jazzfest has always been more than a music festival—it's a nurturing community gathering, a platform for diverse voices, a space of joy and resilience,” said the festival team. “In 2026, we double down on the power of music to resist erasure and amplify the voices at the heart of Black American music traditions.”

The 2026 festival once again brings together a kaleidoscope of voices spanning jazz, experimental, soul, electronic, and global traditions.

The initial lineup includes:

Adam O'Farrill's ELEPHANT

Adegoke Steve Colson

Alden Hellmuth

Alfredo Colón Quintet

Amir ElSaffar w/ Tomas Fujiwara, Ole Mathisen, and Tania Giannouli

Amirtha Kidambi Elder Ones

Amy Gadiaga

Annie & The Caldwells

Arturo O'Farrill

Arun Ramamurthy Trio

Bex Burch

Black Earth Sway w/ Nicole Mitchell, Alexis Lombre, Coco Elysses, JoVia Armstrong

Brandon Ross Phantom Menace w/ Graham Haynes, David Virelles, JT Lewis, Hardedge

Brandon Woody's Upendo

Brittany Davis

Carmen Staaf & Sounding Line

Civil Disobedience w/ David Ambrosio, Donny McCaslin, Ingrid Jensen, Bruce Barth & Jonathan Blake

Dave Harrington's Pranksters East Reimagine Bitches Brew

David Binney Action Trio w/ Pera Krstajic and Louis Cole

David Murray Quartet

Dawn of Midi

DoYeon Kim Quintet

Ekep Nkwelle

Elena & Samora Pinderhughes

Endea Owens & The Cookout

Freedom Riders

Gabrielle Cavassa

Gilles Peterson

Hanging Hearts

Instant Alter w/ Emilio Modeste, Natasha Agrama, Brandon Rose, Miguel Russell

James Brandon Lewis Quartet

James Carter Quintet - Trane: A Centennial Supreme

Joe Westerlund

Joel Ross

John Roseboro

Joy Guidry

Julius Hemphill Stringtet

Kahil ElZabar & Isaiah Collier

Kassa Overall

Lady Blackbird

Lakecia Benjamin

Laura Anglade

Lex Korten & Canopy

LOJO Watts w/ Logan Richarson, Joe Sanders, Jeff ‘Tain' Watts

Louis Cato

Luke Stewart's Silt Trio

Luke Titus

Mádé Kuti & The Movement

Marcus Gilmore's Journey to the New

Mei Semones

Merope w/ Shahzad Ismaily

Meshell Ndegeocello

Mingus Dynasty

Nate Mercereau

Nels Cline: songs from Lovers conducted by Michael Leonhart

Obed Calvaire

Ohad Talmor's Back to the Land w/ David Virelles, Joel Ross, Chris Tordini and Eric McPherson

Patricia Brennan Tentet

Pedrito Martinez

Quantum Blues Quartet w/ Tisziji Muñoz, Will Calhoun, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, and Paul Shaffer

Ron Trent

Sam Gendel

Sarah Elizabeth Charles

Sasha Berliner

Shahzad Ismaily, Maria Chavez, Greg Saunier

Sylvan Esso (DJ Set)

Takuya Kuroda

The Either/Orchestra plays éthiopiques

Tia Fuller & Shamie Fuller-Royston

Tomas Fujiwara Dream Up

Tomeka Reid Quartet

Tyreek McDole

Veronica Swift

William Tyler & Yasmin Williams

Xenia Rubinos

+ More TBA

Additional artists, individual shows, keynote speakers, and panel programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival's 2026 creative direction, led by Creative Director Maryam Shines, takes inspiration from Maya Angelou's poem “Still I Rise.” The artwork created for this year's festival is a visual anthem of resilience, power, and joy, drawing on the bold lines of political poster art, the brilliance of Afrofuturist visionaries, and the lush imagination of artists like Kerry James Marshall and Mati Klarwein.

At its center, two hands rise—cupped open, both offering and receiving—embodying the spirit of jazz itself: the magic of cross-cultural and socio-economic exchange occurring across time, the embrace of tradition and the human urge to innovate new musical forms of expression. Flowers, especially roses, bloom throughout the imagery: as sound bursting from instruments, as threads binding musicians together, as offerings of joy in defiance of silence. ("Still I Rise" by Dr. Maya Angelou is officially used here with permission of Caged Bird Legacy, LLC)