2025 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction- A Full Guide

The 2025 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place Sunday, September 21.
The big day is almost here! It is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day!
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley.
This year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on Sunday, September 21 and runs from 10am to 7pm. Appearances at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth will take place from 11am to 2pm. Bidding for the silent auction items in Shubert Alley will take place begining at 5pm.
Find Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets. The silent auction will be held in Shubert Alley, and the live auction in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.
Check out a full map below:
Broadway show tables will include Beetlejuice, Cabaret, Mamma Mia! and Oh, Mary!. They join the previously announced & Juliet, Aladdin, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Wicked.
A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including Redwood, Sunset Blvd., Titanique and more.
There are separate lines for the Autograph Table and the Photo Booth, just look for the signs. No photographs are allowed at the Autograph Table and no autographs at the Photo Booth. Be sure to arrive early, as some people begin to line up as early as an hour before the scheduled start time. A $30 donation is suggested to pass through the line each hour. You can have up to two items signed per actor.
The full schedule is as follows:
NOTE: Appearances subject to change.
Scott Bakula
Justin Collette
Kevin Del Aguila
Isabella Esler
Drew Gehling
Gianna Harris
Grey Henson
Vincent Jamal Hooper
James Monroe Iglehart
Alison Jaye
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Judy Kuhn
Alison Luff
Javier Muñoz
Tam Mutu
Burke Swanson
L. Steven Taylor
Jordan Tyson
F. Murray Abraham
Jenna Bainbridge
Kerry Butler
Claire-Marie Hall
Olivia Elease Hardy
Jenn Harris
Lencia Kebede
McKenzie Kurtz
Jeremy Kushnier
Jordan Litz
Jak Malone
Michele Pawk
Daniel Quadrino
Emma Pittman
Elizabeth Teeter
Allie Trimm
Dan Berry
Marcus Choi
Christian Douglas
Morgan Dudley
Dez Duron
Andrew Barth Feldman
Kurt Elling
Jessica Hecht
John Krause
Sky Lakota-Lynch
Beth Leavel
Ryan McCartan
Bernadette Peters
Helen J. Shen
Christopher Sieber
Paulo Szot
Marisha Wallace
Michelle Williams
Among the highlights are onstage roles in & Juliet and Death Becomes Her; the opportunity to shadow a stage manager at Moulin Rouge! The Musical; the shoes Bette Midler wore - and signed - from Hello, Dolly!; and Kit Connor’s tank top worn in Romeo + Juliet and signed. Check out the full list of live auction lots and silent auction lots!
Plus, now is your chance to bid on some of BroadwayWorld's collaborations with the incredible artist Emily Grace Tucker. Place your bid on her artwork for Sunset Blvd., Floyd Collins, Gypsy, and Maybe Happy Ending!
Those who can’t make it to the Theater District can still join the hunt online with FleaBay, Broadway Cares’ Broadway Flea Market–inspired eBay store. New lots of rare collectibles will pop up at surprise times throughout the week. Each item will be available for immediate purchase with eBay’s “Buy It Now,” recreating the thrill of discovery fans love about the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. Quantities are limited, so act fast when a treasure appears. Visit the FleaBay store.
Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,421,675. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised $20.2 million.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.
