2020 UNCHARTED Concert Series Announced At Greenwich House Music School

A staple of the downtown music scene since 2014, the Uncharted Concert Series at Greenwich House Music School (GHMS) is an exciting and unpredictable live concert series with a mission: to support the career development of New York's locally based artists.

Past performers include founding member of Grammy-award winning Flor de Toloache, Mireya Ramos; jazz musicians Aaron Diehl and Dan Tepfer; guitarist Binky Griptite of The Dap-Kings; Sony Masterworks recording artist Bria Skonberg; powerhouse live performers Mwenso and the Shakes; actress and cabaret star Molly Pope; acclaimed jazz harpist Brandee Younger; vocalist Deva Mahal; jazz trumpeter and composer Steven Bernstein; guitarist and singer/songwriter Celisse Henderson; Broadway's Grace McLean; saxophonist and bandleader Camille Thurman; avant-garde theater artists Erin Markey and Emily Bate; sound artist Bora Yoon, performance artist Cynthia Hopkins and many more.

For the second year, Greenwich House Music School has joined forces with fellow non-profit arts organizations Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Joe's Pub under the auspices of the New York Presenters Consortium in support of three artists: Heidi Rodewald on April 16, Linda Briceño (aka Ella Bric) on April 30, and Migguel Anggelo on May 7. This year, the NY Presenters Consortium is newly joined by two additional organizations: National Sawdust and Harlem Stage. The NYPC is a network of presenting organizations designed to leverage the collective resources of New York's most innovative arts presenters in creative and financial support of performers developing new and existing work. Following their one-time-only concerts at Greenwich House, Rodewald, Briceño and Anggelo will have the opportunity to continue developing their work for future shows at NYPC partner venues.

"We're excited to be collaborating with New York's most prominent arts presenters for Uncharted," says Rachel Black, Director of GHMS. "Their commitment to artist development has provided foundational inspiration to our series' curation. The act of deepening our connection with these partner institutions comes in service of providing Uncharted artists a launchpad for future opportunities, so we see this as a win for everyone involved."

Series curator and co-founder of the New York Presenters Consortium Jennie Wasserman (The Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, SFJAZZ) says, "This partnership is intended to provide a mechanism for musicians to develop evergreen programs that can function as a source of longer-term financial stability. By structuring this kind of curatorial support for artists, we are better able to sustain not only an individuals' creative output, but also the health of the entire New York City cultural ecosystem." Sponsored artists are provided with free rehearsal space at Greenwich House Music School to workshop their productions, as well as individualized marketing and promotional services to promote their work.

Along with Rodewald, Briceño and Anggelo, the 2020 Uncharted season promises a continuation of the series' signature high-quality and genre-eclectic programming of local musicians. Additional featured artists include trumpeter and founding member of the brass ensemble The Westerlies, Riley Mulherkar on April 2; soulful singer/songwriter Zawadi Noël on April 9 and glamorous downtown cabaret diva Rizo on April 23.

Additionally, this year's Uncharted will include a benefit concert on Tuesday, May 5 to support Greenwich House Music School's role as a true community resource and center of music, featuring the Resistance Revival Chorus.

All Uncharted shows will take place on Thursdays from April 2 to May 7 with performances beginning at 8pm. Complimentary beer and wine will be served at all shows. Uncharted takes place at Greenwich House Music School's intimate, 100-seat Renee Weiler Concert Hall. Concerts are general admission and seating is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mission of GHMS is to teach students the beauty and transformative power of music, art and dance and to make them lifelong lovers of the arts. Greenwich House Music School's roots in New York City extend to the beginning of the 20th century, a time when the neighborhood and the needs of its populace were growing at an exponential pace. Today, the school continues to serve the musical needs of students of all ages with private lessons, group classes, ensembles and regular student and faculty recitals. In addition to educating its students, GHMS serves the community with a wide spectrum of concerts and readings, hosts education workshops and meetings for local civic and cultural organizations, and provides affordable rehearsal and performance space for local musicians.

The complete series lineup follows below. Tickets to performances are available online by visiting greenwichhouse.org/uncharted and, when not sold out, at the venue in-person on the night of the performance. Uncharted concerts often fill up in advance; early ticket purchase is strongly recommended.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You