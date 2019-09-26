2020 Theatre World Awards Set for June 1

Save the Date! The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors, Dale Badway, President, has announced, today, the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday evening, June 1, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway).

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the historic 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors.

2020 Honorees for the Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production, the 12th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and the 8th Annual John Willis Award, will be announced in the spring of 2020.

The Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors* is headed by Dale Badway (President) withTom Lynch (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler(Treasurer), and Michael Kostel*.

The Theatre World Award winners are chosen by the Theatre World Awards Committee which is comprised of Roma Torre (NY1), David Cote (Time Out New York, Emeritus), Joe Dziemianowicz(New York Daily News), Peter Filichia (The Newark Star-Ledger, Emeritus) Harry Haun (The Observer), Elysa Gardner (USA Today, Emeritus), and Frank Scheck (The Hollywood Reporter).

First presented in 1945, the prestigious Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, the Editor-in-Chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theatre season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees and welcome them to the Theatre World "family." In what has become a highly entertaining and often touching tradition, 12 previous winners serve as the presenters, and often relive moments from past ceremonies and share wonderful stories rarely heard at other theatrical awards.





