2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, June 16, 2024, Broadway says goodbye to two limited-run productions. Mother Play takes its final bow at the Hayes Theatre following 26 previews and 58 regular performances; and Uncle Vanya will conclude its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre following 22 previews and 62 regular performances.

The venues will soon be home to Job and McNeal respectively. Before the end of June, five more Broadway shows will play their final performances.

Second Stage Theater celebrated opening night for the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play on April 25, 2024. Directed by Tina Landau, it stars Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Academy Award, Emmy , and Tony winner Jessica Lange, and Emmy , Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons.

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.

Moth Play was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA, featuring a new version by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opened on April 24, 2024, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

The cast features Steve Carell as Vanya, Jonathan Hadary as Waffles, William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Jayne Houdyshell as Maria, Spencer Donovan Jones as Neighbor, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Alfred Molina as Alexander, Alison Pill as Sonia, and Anika Noni Rose as Elena.

Uncle Vanya was nominated for one Tony Award.