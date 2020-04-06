128 Members of PHANTOM Team in Seoul Test Negative For COVID-19, After Two Cast Members Tested Positive Last Week

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, two cast members of the production of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Korea Herald, the rest of the 128-member team has tested negative. However, they all remain in self-quarantine at a serviced residence in Jongno, central Seoul.

One of the infected cast members came to Korea from Canada on March 12, and performed from March 14-30. She had symptoms beginning on March 19, and got tested on March 31. The result was positive.

The Seoul City government vowed to monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended the performance after finding out about the two positive tests.

"We have the list of all the audiences and will send out text messages," Na Baek-joo, director of Seoul City's public health care management division said. The text messages recommended social distancing and testing if symptoms occur.

Read more on The Korea Herald.





