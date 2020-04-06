128 Members of PHANTOM Team in Seoul Test Negative For COVID-19, After Two Cast Members Tested Positive Last Week
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, two cast members of the production of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul tested positive for COVID-19.
According to The Korea Herald, the rest of the 128-member team has tested negative. However, they all remain in self-quarantine at a serviced residence in Jongno, central Seoul.
One of the infected cast members came to Korea from Canada on March 12, and performed from March 14-30. She had symptoms beginning on March 19, and got tested on March 31. The result was positive.
The Seoul City government vowed to monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended the performance after finding out about the two positive tests.
"We have the list of all the audiences and will send out text messages," Na Baek-joo, director of Seoul City's public health care management division said. The text messages recommended social distancing and testing if symptoms occur.
Read more on The Korea Herald.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to reports by ABC affiliates, but not yet confirmed, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... (read more)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... (read more)
Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'
Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'... (read more)
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... (read more)