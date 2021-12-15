12 London Shows Forced to Cancel Performances Due to COVID

As the omicron variant continues to be an increasing threat around the world, many productions in London's West End and beyond have been forced to cancel performances today following positive test results within their companies.

Affected London shows include the new revival of Cabaret, The Lion King, Hamilton, Come From Away, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Cinderella, The Prince of Egypt, Matilda, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Hex, Comedy of Errors, and Force Majeur.

Just a week ago, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK government would expand the legal requirement to wear a mask in theatre and other public venues. He stated, "We will further extend the legal requirement to wear a face mask to most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas." He continued, "There will be, of course, exceptions, where it's not practical, such as when eating, drinking, exercising, or singing."