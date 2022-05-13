11 Programs Announced for Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2022
Throughout the festival, the music of 12 living composers combines with works by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák, Mozart, and Schumann.
This summer's Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival will presents 11 concerts from July 24 to August 21 - approaching its pre-pandemic scope. The 11 distinct programs in the 39th season of Long Island's longest-running classical music festival highlight interconnections in music: works by contemporary composers Caroline Shaw, William Bolcom, and Lowell Liebermann inspired by Haydn and Bach; a Ghanaian dance-inspired work by Derek Bermel; and Tzigane-inspired ("Hungarian Gypsy") works by Valerie Coleman and Johannes Brahms, to name a few examples. Throughout the festival, the music of 12 living composers combines with works by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák, Mozart, and Schumann to spotlight musical intersections of time and place.
"Now more than ever, our lives are interconnected," said Bridgehampton Chamber Music Artistic Director Marya Martin, "and music is a space for connection, understanding, and sharing of ideas and values. For this summer's festival, we have built programs of wonderfully rich music that embrace the melding of the here and there and then and now."
Beginning with an encore presentation of the popular program "A Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda" hosted by the longtime friend of Bridgehampton Chamber Music, the festival brings back its annual Free Outdoor Concert, this year featuring the exciting ensemble Sandbox Percussion. In succeeding programs, Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte for String Quartet (that was inspired by a Haydn quartet) joins works by Mozart and Shostakovich; and a program with Valerie Coleman's Tzigane for Wind Quintet and Brahms's Piano Quartet in G minor that concludes with a rollicking "Tzigane" movement, also features Lowell Liebermann's Fantasy on a Fugue by J. S. Bach for Wind Quintet and Piano.
Carlos Simon's Be Still and Know for Piano Trio and Brahms's Piano Quartet in C minor share a program with the world premiere of a BCM-commissioned work by Paul Moravec (that itself is inspired by a previous work Moravec wrote for Marya Martin); BCM's annual concert at the Parrish Art Museum features music by Valerie Coleman and Derek Bermel along with works by Mozart, Sibelius, Zemlinsky, and Françaix; and the festival's annual Wm. Brian Little Concert is titled "Bach to Bluegrass," showcasing violinist Tessa Lark, who has feet in both those worlds.
The festival's lineup also features music by contemporary composers Eric Ewazen, Jessie Montgomery, and Tian Zhou. (See complete programs below.) The festival's annual benefit, a concert with cocktails and dinner, is back at the Atlantic Golf Club, and the Wm. Brian Little Concert, an event with wine and hors d'oeuvres, takes place in the Channing Sculpture Garden.
As always, the festival's roster of artists comprises one of the best multi-generational groups of chamber musicians to be found anywhere. Led by flutist and festival founder Marya Martin, this summer's BCM musicians are James Austin Smith, oboe; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Ben Beilman, Stella Chen, Chad Hoopes*, Ani Kavafian, Kristin Lee, Tessa Lark, Anthony Marwood, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Ettore Causa, Matthew Lipman, Melissa Reardon, and Cong Wu, viola; Nick Canellakis, Leland Ko*, Mihai Marica, David Requiro, and Peter Stumpf, cello; Donald Palma, bass; Michael Brown, Zoltán Fejérvári*, David Fung, Gilles Vonsattel, Ying Li*, and Zhu Wang*, piano; Frank Vignola*, guitar; Alan Alda, narrator; and the ensemble Sandbox Percussion*. (Those marked with an asterisk are making their BCM debuts.)
Bridgehampton Chamber Music
"This longtime East End festival, directed by the flutist Marya Martin, has flourished by offering concerts both effervescent and distinguished," said The New Yorker. In the 38 years since its founding, Bridgehampton Chamber Music has become known for presenting a broad range of music performed by some of the best musicians in the world in one of the most beautiful seaside settings on the East Coast. With autumn and spring mini-series joining the summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music offers programs almost year-round.
BCM Festival: Usually comprising more than a dozen events over four weeks, the summer festival has developed a loyal core audience among local residents and summer visitors since it began with four artists in two concerts in the intimate setting of the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The festival is still based in the graceful 1842 church - which boasts glowing acoustics - and has gradually expanded to include other special event venues, including the Channing Sculpture Garden and Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton and the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.
BCM Records: In 2012, BCM launched its own record label, BCMF Records. Signifying the festival's commitment to American composers, the label's first recording was BCMF Premieres, a disc of contemporary American music. The label's current discography of 12 releases includes music by Bruce Adolphe, Robert Beaser, Leon Kirchner, Howard Shore, Paul Moravec, Kevin Puts, and Elizabeth Brown, as well as Haydn, Beethoven, Brahms, and more.
BCM Spring: Convinced that there were music lovers looking for more opportunities to hear excellent chamber music year-round, BCM introduced its Spring series in 2015, and in 2017 expanded it from two concerts to three.
BCM Autumn: This concert series was launched in the fall of 2021.
Bridgehampton Chamber Music has a wide variety of performance videos and online programs from past seasons posted on its website and YouTube channel.
BCM website "Watch & Listen" page: https://www.bcmf.org/watch-listen
BCM YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/bcmfmusic
Marya Martin
Internationally acclaimed flutist Marya Martin enjoys a musical career of remarkable breadth and achievement. Gracefully balancing the roles of chamber musician, festival director, soloist, teacher, and supporter of musical institutions, she has performed throughout the world in such halls as London's Royal Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall, Sydney Opera House, Casals Hall in Tokyo, and other international venues.
A native of New Zealand, Ms. Martin studied at Yale University, and shortly thereafter moved to Paris to study with flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal. After winning top prizes in the Naumburg, Munich International, and Jean-Pierre Rampal International competitions, and the Concert Artists Guild and Young Concert Artists International Auditions-all within a two-year period-she returned to the U.S. and has since appeared as a soloist with major orchestras and at leading festivals and chamber music series throughout the country.
In 2006 she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Auckland, and in 2011 received the Ian Mininberg Distinguished Service Award from Yale University. Committed to expanding the flute repertoire, she has commissioned more than 20 new works. She most recently commissioned eight works for flute and piano comprising Eight Visions, an anthology published by Theodore Presser, and recorded them for the Naxos label. In 2011, Albany Records released Marya Martin Plays Eric Ewazen. Ms. Martin has been a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music since 1996.
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2022 Artists
Flute
Marya Martin
Oboe
James Austin Smith
Clarinet
Bixby Kennedy
Bassoon
Peter Kolkay
Horn
Stewart Rose
Violin
Benjamin Beilman
Stella Chen
Chad Hoopes*
Ani Kavafian
Tessa Lark
Kristin Lee
Anthony Marwood
Amy Schwartz Moretti
Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu
Viola
Ettore Causa
Matthew Lipman
Melissa Reardon
Cong Wu
Cello
Nick Canellakis
Leland Ko*
Mihai Marica
David Requiro
Peter Stumpf
Bass
Donald Palma
Piano
Michael Brown
Zoltán Fejérvári*
David Fung
Gilles Vonsattel
Ying Li*
Zhu Wang*
Guitar
Frank Vignola*
Narrator
Alan Alda
Ensemble
Sandbox Percussion*
*BCM Debut
BRIDGEHAMPTON CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 6pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: A Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: wunderkind, prolific composer, virtuoso pianist, creator of some of the most perfectly profound music in history. He lived life to the full and died, at 35, virtually penniless. Actor Alan Alda takes us on a journey that explores Mozart's life through his music and letters, painting an intimate portrait of a great artist.
All-Mozart Program
Flute Sonata in F major, K. 12
Flute Quartet in D major, K. 285
Piano Trio in C major, K. 548
Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, K.493
Marya Martin, flute; Ani Kavafian, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Leland Ko, cello; Ying Li, piano
Tickets: $85, $60, $10 student ticket
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/mozart-portrait-with-alan-alda-sun-july-24
Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 6:00pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church Grounds
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Free Outdoor Concert with Sandbox Percussion
The Free Outdoor Concert is back this summer with a bang, clank, ping, boom, and more! Nothing gets more elemental and back to basics than striking one object against another. Sandbox Percussion brings their unique style and stunning programming to Bridgehampton for the first time. Bring a picnic and a blanket, or sit under the tent in a seat provided just for you.
Sandbox Percussion: Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney
Admission is free with registration at www.bcmf.org or by calling 212-741-9403.
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/free-outdoor-concert-with-sandbox-percussion-july-27th
Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 6:30pm
Atlantic Golf Club
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Annual Benefit: Life's a Journey
In a time of upheaval and uncertainty, sometimes we need to take a moment to take stock of where we are, in this moment. This summer's annual benefit looks back and forward, with a beautiful and moving program sure to touch hearts. The BCM Board of Directors invites you to join them for a superb evening celebrating sublime music and friendship.
William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1 for Flute, String Quartet, and Piano
Josef Suk Meditation on an Old Czech Chorale for String Quartet
Tian Zhou Viajé for Flute, Cello, and Piano
Antonin Dvořák Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81, 1st Movement
Marya Martin, flute; Chad Hoopes, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; David Requiro, cello; Zhu Wang, piano
Individual benefit tickets: $1,500, $2,000. Tables: $15,000, $25,000. For benefit ticket information, call Michael Lawrence at 212-741-9073.
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/annual-benefit-joy-in-gathering
Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 6pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Travels with Dvořák
Continuing on this summer's journey, Telemann's amazing and witty musical depiction of Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels gets us going in the right direction. While Eric Ewazen's work reflects on the pandemic and looks toward brighter days, Dvořák's breathtaking Op. 81 Piano Quintet assures us that all is right in the world.
Georg Philip Telemann Suite for Two Violins, "Gulliver's Travels" TWV40:108
Eric Ewazen A Season of Our Times for Flute, String Quartet, and Piano
Antonin Dvořák Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81
Marya Martin, flute; Chad Hoopes, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; David Requiro, cello; Zhu Wang, piano
Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/travels-with-dvo%C5%99%C3%A1k-sun-july-31
Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: At the Core, Beethoven
At the heart of this program lies Beethoven's Mozart-inspired Quintet for Winds and Piano. Framing it are a tongue-in-cheek trio by American composer William Bolcom inspired by Beethoven's teacher Joseph Haydn, and Louis Spohr's beautifully balanced Septet. Spohr was not only an admirer and contemporary of Beethoven's, but also a friend.
William Bolcom Introduction and Rondo: Haydn go Seek for Piano Trio
Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Winds and Piano, Op. 16
Louis Spohr Septet in A Major for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, violin, Cello, and
Piano, Op. 147
Marya Martin, flute; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Stella Chen, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano
Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/At-the-core-Beethoven-thu-aug-4
Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 6pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Liebermann/Coleman/Brahms
"Tzigane" is another term for a "Hungarian Gypsy," and the music of the Roma has fascinated composers for generations. Among them are both Brahms, whose G minor Piano Quartet ends with a rollicking "Tzigane" dance movement., and Valerie Coleman, who explores this music in a modern context. We open the program with another tribute to sounds from the past: Lowell Liebermann's take on a theme of Bach.
Lowell Liebermann Fantasy on a Fugue by J. S. Bach for Wind Quintet and Piano
Valerie Coleman Tzigane for Wind Quintet
Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 25
Marya Martin, flute; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Stella Chen, violin; Cong Wu, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano
Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/liebermann-coleman-brahms-sun-aug-7
Monday, August 8, 2022, at 6:00pm
Parrish Art Museum
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: BCMF @ the Parrish
Continuing our partnership with the Parrish Art Museum, this program brings together music that traverses many cultures and times. From Mozart's crystalline Oboe Quartet to Derek Bermel's Ghanaian dance-inspired Wanderings for wind quintet, one theme rings true - that music truly does bring everyone together in ways that nothing else can.
Valerie Coleman Emoja for Wind Quintet
Jean Sibelius String Trio in G minor
Alexander Zemlinsky Humoreske for Wind Quintet
Jean Françaix String Trio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quartet for Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 370/368b
Derek Bermel Wanderings for Wind Quintet
Marya Martin, flute; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Stella Chen, violin; Cong Wu, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello
Tickets: $35
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/bcmf-the-parrish-mon-aug-8
Thursday, August 11, 2022, 6:00pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Shostakovich/Shaw/Mozart - Clarity and Beauty
From Shostakovich's trio, which he wrote as a lovelorn 16-year-old, to Caroline Shaw's evocative reflections on a work of Haydn's, to Mozart's darkness-to-light Piano Quartet in G minor, stories of heartache, wistful remembrances, and triumph over adversity intertwine and unfold throughout this program.
Dmitri Shostakovich Trio in C minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Op. 8
Caroline Shaw Entr'acte for String Quartet
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478
Anthony Marwood, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Ettore Causa, viola; Peter Stumpf, cello; David Fung, piano
Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/shostakovich-shaw-mozart-thurs-aug-11
Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 6pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Brahms and More
Brahms's C minor Piano Quartet had a tortured birth, with roots going back 20 years to his unresolved love for Clara Schumann. While that work is full of dark drama and uncertainty, Carlos Simon's trio that opens the program is all about a calm inner peace. In between is a new BCM-commissioned work by Paul Moravec whose roots go back almost 20 years, to a work originally commissioned by Marya Martin called Nancye's Song.
Carlos Simon Be Still and Know for Piano Trio
Paul Moravec New Work for Flute, String Quartet, and Piano (World premiere,
BCM commission)
Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60
Marya Martin, flute; Anthony Marwood, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Ettore Causa, viola; Peter Stumpf, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano
Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/brahms-and-more-sun-aug-14
Friday, August 19, 2022, at 6:00pm
Channing Sculpture Garden
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Wm. Brian Little Concert: Bach to Bluegrass
What do the Baroque and bluegrass have in common? The brilliant violinist Tessa Lark has a foot in both the classical and bluegrass worlds, and she and her BCM colleagues are prepared to treat you to a unique and unforgettable experience. Add delicious food and Channing Daughters wine in the Channing Sculpture Garden and you have a perfect evening.
Marya Martin, flute; Ben Beilman, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Tessa Lark, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Don Palma, bass; Frank Vignola, guitar
Tickets: $175
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/copy-of-wm-brian-little-concert-bach-to-bluegrass-fri-aug-19
Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00pm
Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: A Joyful Finale
The 2022 festival comes to a rousing close: Martinů's sparkling trio provides the perfect start to the evening, followed by Jessie Montgomery's Duo, written, in the composer's words, as an "ode to friendship." The festival closes with another dazzler, Schumann's Piano Quintet, which was written for the composer's best friend, his wife, Clara.
Bohuslav Martinů Trio for Flute, Violin, and Piano
Jessie Montgomery Duo for Violin and Cello
Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44
Marya Martin, flute; Ben Beilman, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano
Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket
https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/joyful-finale-sun-aug-21
Tickets may be purchased on the festival's website, www.bcmf.org, or by calling 212-741-9403.