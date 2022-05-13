11 Programs Announced for Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2022

This summer's Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival will presents 11 concerts from July 24 to August 21 - approaching its pre-pandemic scope. The 11 distinct programs in the 39th season of Long Island's longest-running classical music festival highlight interconnections in music: works by contemporary composers Caroline Shaw, William Bolcom, and Lowell Liebermann inspired by Haydn and Bach; a Ghanaian dance-inspired work by Derek Bermel; and Tzigane-inspired ("Hungarian Gypsy") works by Valerie Coleman and Johannes Brahms, to name a few examples. Throughout the festival, the music of 12 living composers combines with works by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvořák, Mozart, and Schumann to spotlight musical intersections of time and place.

"Now more than ever, our lives are interconnected," said Bridgehampton Chamber Music Artistic Director Marya Martin, "and music is a space for connection, understanding, and sharing of ideas and values. For this summer's festival, we have built programs of wonderfully rich music that embrace the melding of the here and there and then and now."

Beginning with an encore presentation of the popular program "A Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda" hosted by the longtime friend of Bridgehampton Chamber Music, the festival brings back its annual Free Outdoor Concert, this year featuring the exciting ensemble Sandbox Percussion. In succeeding programs, Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte for String Quartet (that was inspired by a Haydn quartet) joins works by Mozart and Shostakovich; and a program with Valerie Coleman's Tzigane for Wind Quintet and Brahms's Piano Quartet in G minor that concludes with a rollicking "Tzigane" movement, also features Lowell Liebermann's Fantasy on a Fugue by J. S. Bach for Wind Quintet and Piano.

Carlos Simon's Be Still and Know for Piano Trio and Brahms's Piano Quartet in C minor share a program with the world premiere of a BCM-commissioned work by Paul Moravec (that itself is inspired by a previous work Moravec wrote for Marya Martin); BCM's annual concert at the Parrish Art Museum features music by Valerie Coleman and Derek Bermel along with works by Mozart, Sibelius, Zemlinsky, and Françaix; and the festival's annual Wm. Brian Little Concert is titled "Bach to Bluegrass," showcasing violinist Tessa Lark, who has feet in both those worlds.

The festival's lineup also features music by contemporary composers Eric Ewazen, Jessie Montgomery, and Tian Zhou. (See complete programs below.) The festival's annual benefit, a concert with cocktails and dinner, is back at the Atlantic Golf Club, and the Wm. Brian Little Concert, an event with wine and hors d'oeuvres, takes place in the Channing Sculpture Garden.

As always, the festival's roster of artists comprises one of the best multi-generational groups of chamber musicians to be found anywhere. Led by flutist and festival founder Marya Martin, this summer's BCM musicians are James Austin Smith, oboe; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Ben Beilman, Stella Chen, Chad Hoopes*, Ani Kavafian, Kristin Lee, Tessa Lark, Anthony Marwood, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Ettore Causa, Matthew Lipman, Melissa Reardon, and Cong Wu, viola; Nick Canellakis, Leland Ko*, Mihai Marica, David Requiro, and Peter Stumpf, cello; Donald Palma, bass; Michael Brown, Zoltán Fejérvári*, David Fung, Gilles Vonsattel, Ying Li*, and Zhu Wang*, piano; Frank Vignola*, guitar; Alan Alda, narrator; and the ensemble Sandbox Percussion*. (Those marked with an asterisk are making their BCM debuts.)

Bridgehampton Chamber Music

"This longtime East End festival, directed by the flutist Marya Martin, has flourished by offering concerts both effervescent and distinguished," said The New Yorker. In the 38 years since its founding, Bridgehampton Chamber Music has become known for presenting a broad range of music performed by some of the best musicians in the world in one of the most beautiful seaside settings on the East Coast. With autumn and spring mini-series joining the summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music offers programs almost year-round.

BCM Festival: Usually comprising more than a dozen events over four weeks, the summer festival has developed a loyal core audience among local residents and summer visitors since it began with four artists in two concerts in the intimate setting of the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The festival is still based in the graceful 1842 church - which boasts glowing acoustics - and has gradually expanded to include other special event venues, including the Channing Sculpture Garden and Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton and the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

BCM Records: In 2012, BCM launched its own record label, BCMF Records. Signifying the festival's commitment to American composers, the label's first recording was BCMF Premieres, a disc of contemporary American music. The label's current discography of 12 releases includes music by Bruce Adolphe, Robert Beaser, Leon Kirchner, Howard Shore, Paul Moravec, Kevin Puts, and Elizabeth Brown, as well as Haydn, Beethoven, Brahms, and more.

BCM Spring: Convinced that there were music lovers looking for more opportunities to hear excellent chamber music year-round, BCM introduced its Spring series in 2015, and in 2017 expanded it from two concerts to three.

BCM Autumn: This concert series was launched in the fall of 2021.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music has a wide variety of performance videos and online programs from past seasons posted on its website and YouTube channel.

BCM website "Watch & Listen" page: https://www.bcmf.org/watch-listen

BCM YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/bcmfmusic

www.bcmf.org

Marya Martin

Internationally acclaimed flutist Marya Martin enjoys a musical career of remarkable breadth and achievement. Gracefully balancing the roles of chamber musician, festival director, soloist, teacher, and supporter of musical institutions, she has performed throughout the world in such halls as London's Royal Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall, Sydney Opera House, Casals Hall in Tokyo, and other international venues.

A native of New Zealand, Ms. Martin studied at Yale University, and shortly thereafter moved to Paris to study with flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal. After winning top prizes in the Naumburg, Munich International, and Jean-Pierre Rampal International competitions, and the Concert Artists Guild and Young Concert Artists International Auditions-all within a two-year period-she returned to the U.S. and has since appeared as a soloist with major orchestras and at leading festivals and chamber music series throughout the country.

In 2006 she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Auckland, and in 2011 received the Ian Mininberg Distinguished Service Award from Yale University. Committed to expanding the flute repertoire, she has commissioned more than 20 new works. She most recently commissioned eight works for flute and piano comprising Eight Visions, an anthology published by Theodore Presser, and recorded them for the Naxos label. In 2011, Albany Records released Marya Martin Plays Eric Ewazen. Ms. Martin has been a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music since 1996.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2022 Artists

Flute

Marya Martin

Oboe

James Austin Smith

Clarinet

Bixby Kennedy

Bassoon

Peter Kolkay

Horn

Stewart Rose

Violin

Benjamin Beilman

Stella Chen

Chad Hoopes*

Ani Kavafian

Tessa Lark

Kristin Lee

Anthony Marwood

Amy Schwartz Moretti

Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu

Viola

Ettore Causa

Matthew Lipman

Melissa Reardon

Cong Wu

Cello

Nick Canellakis

Leland Ko*

Mihai Marica

David Requiro

Peter Stumpf

Bass

Donald Palma

Piano

Michael Brown

Zoltán Fejérvári*

David Fung

Gilles Vonsattel

Ying Li*

Zhu Wang*

Guitar

Frank Vignola*

Narrator

Alan Alda

Ensemble

Sandbox Percussion*

*BCM Debut

BRIDGEHAMPTON CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022

Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 6pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: A Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: wunderkind, prolific composer, virtuoso pianist, creator of some of the most perfectly profound music in history. He lived life to the full and died, at 35, virtually penniless. Actor Alan Alda takes us on a journey that explores Mozart's life through his music and letters, painting an intimate portrait of a great artist.

All-Mozart Program

Flute Sonata in F major, K. 12

Flute Quartet in D major, K. 285

Piano Trio in C major, K. 548

Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, K.493

Marya Martin, flute; Ani Kavafian, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Leland Ko, cello; Ying Li, piano

Tickets: $85, $60, $10 student ticket

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/mozart-portrait-with-alan-alda-sun-july-24

Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 6:00pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church Grounds

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Free Outdoor Concert with Sandbox Percussion

The Free Outdoor Concert is back this summer with a bang, clank, ping, boom, and more! Nothing gets more elemental and back to basics than striking one object against another. Sandbox Percussion brings their unique style and stunning programming to Bridgehampton for the first time. Bring a picnic and a blanket, or sit under the tent in a seat provided just for you.

Sandbox Percussion: Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney

Admission is free with registration at www.bcmf.org or by calling 212-741-9403.

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/free-outdoor-concert-with-sandbox-percussion-july-27th

Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 6:30pm

Atlantic Golf Club

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Annual Benefit: Life's a Journey

In a time of upheaval and uncertainty, sometimes we need to take a moment to take stock of where we are, in this moment. This summer's annual benefit looks back and forward, with a beautiful and moving program sure to touch hearts. The BCM Board of Directors invites you to join them for a superb evening celebrating sublime music and friendship.

William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1 for Flute, String Quartet, and Piano

Josef Suk Meditation on an Old Czech Chorale for String Quartet

Tian Zhou Viajé for Flute, Cello, and Piano

Antonin Dvořák Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81, 1st Movement

Marya Martin, flute; Chad Hoopes, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; David Requiro, cello; Zhu Wang, piano

Individual benefit tickets: $1,500, $2,000. Tables: $15,000, $25,000. For benefit ticket information, call Michael Lawrence at 212-741-9073.

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/annual-benefit-joy-in-gathering

Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 6pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Travels with Dvořák

Continuing on this summer's journey, Telemann's amazing and witty musical depiction of Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels gets us going in the right direction. While Eric Ewazen's work reflects on the pandemic and looks toward brighter days, Dvořák's breathtaking Op. 81 Piano Quintet assures us that all is right in the world.

Georg Philip Telemann Suite for Two Violins, "Gulliver's Travels" TWV40:108

Eric Ewazen A Season of Our Times for Flute, String Quartet, and Piano

Antonin Dvořák Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81

Marya Martin, flute; Chad Hoopes, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Melissa Reardon, viola; David Requiro, cello; Zhu Wang, piano

Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/travels-with-dvo%C5%99%C3%A1k-sun-july-31

Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: At the Core, Beethoven

At the heart of this program lies Beethoven's Mozart-inspired Quintet for Winds and Piano. Framing it are a tongue-in-cheek trio by American composer William Bolcom inspired by Beethoven's teacher Joseph Haydn, and Louis Spohr's beautifully balanced Septet. Spohr was not only an admirer and contemporary of Beethoven's, but also a friend.

William Bolcom Introduction and Rondo: Haydn go Seek for Piano Trio

Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Winds and Piano, Op. 16

Louis Spohr Septet in A Major for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, violin, Cello, and

Piano, Op. 147

Marya Martin, flute; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Stella Chen, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano

Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/At-the-core-Beethoven-thu-aug-4

Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 6pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Liebermann/Coleman/Brahms

"Tzigane" is another term for a "Hungarian Gypsy," and the music of the Roma has fascinated composers for generations. Among them are both Brahms, whose G minor Piano Quartet ends with a rollicking "Tzigane" dance movement., and Valerie Coleman, who explores this music in a modern context. We open the program with another tribute to sounds from the past: Lowell Liebermann's take on a theme of Bach.

Lowell Liebermann Fantasy on a Fugue by J. S. Bach for Wind Quintet and Piano

Valerie Coleman Tzigane for Wind Quintet

Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 25

Marya Martin, flute; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Stella Chen, violin; Cong Wu, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano

Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/liebermann-coleman-brahms-sun-aug-7

Monday, August 8, 2022, at 6:00pm

Parrish Art Museum

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: BCMF @ the Parrish

Continuing our partnership with the Parrish Art Museum, this program brings together music that traverses many cultures and times. From Mozart's crystalline Oboe Quartet to Derek Bermel's Ghanaian dance-inspired Wanderings for wind quintet, one theme rings true - that music truly does bring everyone together in ways that nothing else can.

Valerie Coleman Emoja for Wind Quintet

Jean Sibelius String Trio in G minor

Alexander Zemlinsky Humoreske for Wind Quintet

Jean Françaix String Trio

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quartet for Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 370/368b

Derek Bermel Wanderings for Wind Quintet

Marya Martin, flute; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stewart Rose, horn; Stella Chen, violin; Cong Wu, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Tickets: $35

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/bcmf-the-parrish-mon-aug-8

Thursday, August 11, 2022, 6:00pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Shostakovich/Shaw/Mozart - Clarity and Beauty

From Shostakovich's trio, which he wrote as a lovelorn 16-year-old, to Caroline Shaw's evocative reflections on a work of Haydn's, to Mozart's darkness-to-light Piano Quartet in G minor, stories of heartache, wistful remembrances, and triumph over adversity intertwine and unfold throughout this program.

Dmitri Shostakovich Trio in C minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Op. 8

Caroline Shaw Entr'acte for String Quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478

Anthony Marwood, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Ettore Causa, viola; Peter Stumpf, cello; David Fung, piano

Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/shostakovich-shaw-mozart-thurs-aug-11

Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 6pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: Brahms and More

Brahms's C minor Piano Quartet had a tortured birth, with roots going back 20 years to his unresolved love for Clara Schumann. While that work is full of dark drama and uncertainty, Carlos Simon's trio that opens the program is all about a calm inner peace. In between is a new BCM-commissioned work by Paul Moravec whose roots go back almost 20 years, to a work originally commissioned by Marya Martin called Nancye's Song.

Carlos Simon Be Still and Know for Piano Trio

Paul Moravec New Work for Flute, String Quartet, and Piano (World premiere,

BCM commission)

Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60

Marya Martin, flute; Anthony Marwood, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Ettore Causa, viola; Peter Stumpf, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/brahms-and-more-sun-aug-14

Friday, August 19, 2022, at 6:00pm

Channing Sculpture Garden

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival Wm. Brian Little Concert: Bach to Bluegrass

What do the Baroque and bluegrass have in common? The brilliant violinist Tessa Lark has a foot in both the classical and bluegrass worlds, and she and her BCM colleagues are prepared to treat you to a unique and unforgettable experience. Add delicious food and Channing Daughters wine in the Channing Sculpture Garden and you have a perfect evening.

Marya Martin, flute; Ben Beilman, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Tessa Lark, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Don Palma, bass; Frank Vignola, guitar

Tickets: $175

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/copy-of-wm-brian-little-concert-bach-to-bluegrass-fri-aug-19

Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:00pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival: A Joyful Finale

The 2022 festival comes to a rousing close: Martinů's sparkling trio provides the perfect start to the evening, followed by Jessie Montgomery's Duo, written, in the composer's words, as an "ode to friendship." The festival closes with another dazzler, Schumann's Piano Quintet, which was written for the composer's best friend, his wife, Clara.

Bohuslav Martinů Trio for Flute, Violin, and Piano

Jessie Montgomery Duo for Violin and Cello

Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44

Marya Martin, flute; Ben Beilman, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano

Tickets: $75, $50, $10 student ticket

https://www.bcmf.org/product-page/joyful-finale-sun-aug-21

Tickets may be purchased on the festival's website, www.bcmf.org, or by calling 212-741-9403.