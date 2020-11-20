10th Anniversary Re-Release of THE TRUMPET OF THE SWAN Featuring John Lithgow, Kathy Bates & More Out Now

PS CLASSICS has announced a 10th Anniversary re-release of The Trumpet of the Swan, the extraordinary collaboration between Marsha Norman, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright (The Color Purple, 'night Mother), and Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The Trumpet of the Swan, previously available only as a full-album download, is now available at streaming sites as well, and for purchase and streaming of individual tracks.

PS Classics co-founder Tommy Krasker announced, "It was truly a thrill when Jason came to us in 2010 and asked if we would release his Trumpet of the Swan. It was such a brilliant piece that broke boundaries: just the kind of work Philip and I had tried to champion here at PS Classics. At the time, because it's such an original fusion of spoken word and symphonic composition, we released it only as hard goods and as an album-only download at iTunes. We wanted people to experience it in its entirety. But heaven knows, the industry has changed a lot since then, and most people now get their music via streaming, and we hated that we were denying new audiences the opportunity to enjoy it. So upon discussions with Jason this year, we decided to make it available at all digital and streaming platforms, so that new audiences would have an opportunity to hear it. I'm hopeful that folks will still choose to listen from beginning to end, as it's meant to be heard, but I am buoyed by the fact that even if they start by sampling a track here or there, they no doubt will be so bewitched that they'll want to experience it all."

This glorious and funny piece - for symphony orchestra, a genius young trumpet player and six inspired actors - was preserved in a studio recording in 2010, following performances at the Kennedy Center. It features an all-star cast headed by John Lithgow (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, TV's "3rd Rock From the Sun"), Kathy Bates (Misery, TV's "American Horror Story"), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, TV's "Modern Family"), superstar recording artist Mandy Moore, James Naughton (City of Angels, Chicago) and Martin Short (Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me).

For a decade now, children and adults alike have delighted in this story of Louis, the young swan born without a voice, who - with the help of his courageous father and a loyal boy named Sam - overcomes his adversities, learns to write and play the trumpet, and finds fame, fortune and true love in the big world. The Trumpet of the Swan is based on E. B. White's timeless children's novel.

