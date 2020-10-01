10 Videos That Make Us Excited for The Skivvies' Birdland Concert!

The Skivvies are stopping by Birdland on October 1!

There's no doubt The Skivvies can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of their past gigs before tonight's Birdland concert at 7pm ET!

For their Birdland concert debut, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley welcome their special guests Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence, who will strip down and rock out!

Back That Ego Up with Phillipa Soo

Money Medley with Kate Rockwell

Freedom Medley with Timothy Hughes

All By Myself/Alone/Listen To Your Heart/Phantom of the Opera with Lauren Zarkin

Bulletproof/Titanium with Lena Hall

Beautiful Reflection Medley with Bonnie Milligan

Boys Medley with Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Part of Your Independent Superwoman with Laura Benanti

Bad Songs Medley with Rachel Bloom

Cartoon Theme Songs Medley with Evan Todd

