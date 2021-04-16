10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - Viral TikToks, Messages to Freshmen & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: Finding the Perfect Song

Student Blogger: Emily Brooks

Excerpt: Whether choosing material for the next season of Next on Stage, an audition, or performance, finding the right song can feel as difficult as mastering the song itself. But choosing the right song - finding one that you really love to sing and can personally connect with - can make all the difference.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: My 'Wicked' Movie Dream Cast

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: When the "Wicked" movie was first announced, I was as excited as any Broadway fan for what was to come. [...] As we await the announcement of the movie's cast, I wanted to propose what I think would have the perfect mix of Hollywood's favorite way to anger fans (stunt casting) and Broadway representation.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Pandemic Through the Eyes of a Producer

Student Blogger: Meguire Hennes

Excerpt: Taras Nahirniak is an incredibly successful producer, musician, performer, teacher who started out like most of us did, behind the piano. I've had the pleasure of knowing and learning from Taras for the past three years through an organization called the Kids From Wisconsin.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Student Spotlight: Underclassmen Edition

Student Blogger: Erika Spondike

Excerpt: The past year of BFA life has truly been like no other. From tap dancing on zoom to performing Checkhov in masks, we've definitely had to stretch our skill-sets beyond what we ever thought we could do. You've heard enough about my experience with COVID-era Broadway School. I wanted to ask my peers how they were holding up (and catch up with their current favorite things).

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 10 Plays That Are Better Than Lysistrata

Student Blogger: Macy Mae Cowart

Excerpt: Maybe not "10 Plays"... maybe it's just "Don't Do Lysistrata Because There Are Plenttyyy of Other Plays That Empower Women If That's What You Were Going For." [...] "I have an idea," you say, "I am going to write a Newer, Cooler, and Better play than Lysistrata. We will perform my Newer, Cooler, and Better play instead."

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Dear Seniors, An Advice Letter For College Commitment Season

Student Blogger: Leah Packer

Excerpt: Choosing a school can feel overwhelming. Trust me, I've been there. In honor of the approaching "decision day," I'm sharing my overall college takeaways and (slightly cursed) decision day story. Hopefully, it can help ease some worries, and at least let you know that you're not alone.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Big Sister Advice for New College Students

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: After four years at university I've picked up a few pieces of wisdom along the way. For some of you who don't have older siblings who went to college, myself included, I'd like to share with you some pieces of advice. When I went away to school I didn't really have anyone to guide me and I was navigating this new world all on my own. Now that I have lived through it all, I'd like to pay forward some of these lessons to a new generation of students.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Going Viral - "Broadway Stars in Shows They Were Definitely Not In" with Maggie Bera

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: It began with different characters, and then she saw the Bridgerton musical created by Abigail Barlow. "After seeing that, I thought, 'what would happen if Broadway stars sing this music? What would it sound like?" She says, "and then, I thought, 'what would happen if Broadway Stars were in shows they would never be in?'"

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: What's Next?

Student Blogger: Abigail Dobry

Excerpt: Earlier this week, I was able to go to my first musical performance in over a year. Now that restrictions are slowly being lifted and things are starting to look up for the future of theatre all over the country, I have compiled a few of the next shows I want to see professionally.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Diary of a Pandemic Actor

Student Blogger: Kyle Ronkin

Excerpt: Currently I am in rehearsals for a play called Spoon River Revival through the Boston College Theatre Department. [...] I want to take the time to acknowledge everyone who has been involved in making pandemic theatre possible. It is no easy feat, and you are appreciated so much more than you know.