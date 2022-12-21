Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Verena McBee Brings 'Jazz & The City/Ladybug's New York' Back to PANGEA in January

The next performance is on January 27, 2023.

Dec. 21, 2022  

Actress & Vocalist Verena McBee started the "Jazz & The City/ Ladybug's New York" series at PANGEA in Jan of 2022.

With Vol 3 of her amusing jazz-tales you get your jazz tour through this exciting and adventurous city and the oh-so specific New York-lifestyle.

Verena aka Ladybug charmingly presents a wide variety of jazz music.
Be it the Blues, the Un-Blues (newly invented by Ladybug) Swing, Latin, a touch of Broadway or post bebop originals - You will be entertained.

With Philipp Golub on piano, Zwelakhe-Duma Bell-LePere on bass & Steven Crammer on drums she has a fantastic trio and the perfect accompaniment for this particular NYC trip, shining stars to guiding you through town - Of course following the lead of Ladybug.

