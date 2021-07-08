Materials For The Arts Sets Out For First-Ever Citywide Tour Starting July 8

As a part of the Summer of NYC, Materials for the Arts (MFTA) will launch the MFTA Citywide Tour, distributing free supplies throughout the five boroughs during the month of July. MFTA, a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, is NYC's premier reuse facility for supporting arts and cultural programming.

While members have visited MFTA in person for decades, and MFTA's Curbside Pickup program has continued to serve the arts community during the pandemic, the MFTA Citywide Tour is a new initiative to ensure that arts groups, public schools, and other cultural organizations have the tools they need to help New Yorkers reconnect and revive communities across the city.

"This new initiative from Materials for the Arts brings sorely needed resources and supplies to nonprofits, public schools, and city agencies in each of the five boroughs," said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been. "I thank the City's Department of Cultural Affairs for brightening this recovery summer for lots of artists as part of its vision of inclusivity, equity, and sustainability."

"Arts and culture contribute to healthy communities, and they are critical pieces of New York City's recovery from the pandemic," said NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Deputy Commissioner Sheelah Feinberg. "Through the MFTA Citywide Tour, we are helping ensure that arts educators and cultural workers have direct, local access to an amazing range of free supplies. MFTA gives them the tools they need to connect New Yorkers with cultural programs throughout the Summer of NYC."

"We are overjoyed to provide materials needed to support dynamic arts programming across the five boroughs, as our city's arts organizations and institutions reopen, and schools begin summer programming," said Materials for the Arts Managing Director Tara Sansone. "It is necessary to support the arts in every corner of NYC, and we are especially proud to bring supplies to communities around the city."

Starting on Thursday, July 8, MFTA's freight truck, filled with markers, paper, ribbons, fabric, furniture, office supplies, and other reusable materials, will visit neighborhoods in each borough, targeting areas that might have a harder time accessing transportation to MFTA's facility in Long Island City, Queens. At MFTA Citywide Tour stops, staff will provide materials to MFTA member arts organizations and DOE schools and, as always, the supplies will be provided free of charge. In order to demonstrate how to use the unique variety of materials offered, the MFTA Education team will offer hands-on workshops teaching shoppers how to incorporate nontraditional art materials into projects.

Materials for the Arts has scheduled appointments for MFTA member arts organizations and schools to receive materials during the MFTA Citywide Tour. NYC nonprofits, arts organizations, and schools interested in receiving supplies should visit MFTA's website.



Media interested in visiting the MFTA Citywide Tour stops may review the following schedule for dates, times, and locations. Those interested in attending specific stops must email bgreen-morehead@culture.nyc.gov to receive the exact address.