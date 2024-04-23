& JULIET to Present Encore Sing-Along Performance in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway musical & JULIET, featuring music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, will present a new Sing-Along performance for Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 PM at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43 Street). For this special performance only, audience members are invited to sing along to the show’s pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more. The show’s first sing-along performance took place in November 2023 to mark the show’s first anniversary on Broadway, and left fans saying “Baby, One More Time!”

With a book by David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”), direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Jennifer Weber, & JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. The show opened in November 2022, and is now on sale through January 12, 2025.

And as NSYNC famously sang in a song co-written by Max Martin himself, “It’s Gonna Be Me May.” To celebrate, & JULIET has also announced a number of partnerships to take place throughout the month:

In addition to the Sing-Along, & JULIET will celebrate May all month long with several partnerships and added value for audiences, including discounts for ticket holders from Rent the Runway, Chillhouse, Romeo’s NYC, Juliet Wine and Hershey’s Chocolate World. There will be special & JULIET menu items featured at Pink Taco, Schmackary’s, Bar Mexicana and Mermaid Oyster Bar, along with several surprise activations at the Sondheim Theatre for select performances throughout the month.

Tickets for & Juliet’s next Sing-Along performance are available now online or in-person at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office.

The current cast of & Juliet on Broadway includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb. As previously announced, Maya Boyd will take over the title role of ‘Juliet’ on May 14, 2024; the show’s Tony Award-nominated original star Lorna Courtney will play her final performance on May 12, 2024.