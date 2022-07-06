Photos: Get A First Look At The Broadway-Bound Cast of & JULIET

We've got a first look at the Broadway-bound cast of & Juliet in Toronto! The highly anticipated musical plays a limited 8-week engagement now through August 14, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer of "Schitt's Creek," and music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

This hilarious new musical comedy flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabullous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning asn a second chance at life and love - her way.

Julia's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is" and "Can't Stop the Feeling."