The concert originally took place on July 27, 2017.

Enjoy the debut of tenor Javier Camarena at the Teatro Colon with the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Mtro. Diemecke.

The program includes fragments and overtures by Gounod, Bizet, Rossini, Donizetti and Verdi. The concert originally took place on July 27, 2017.

Every Sunday at 8 pm Teatro Colon is broadcasting its productions online as part of #CulturaEnCasa.

Shows View More Argentina Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You