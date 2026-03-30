The Buenos Aires Philharmonic Will Perform at the Usina del Arte

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The Buenos Aires Philharmonic will bring a vibrant program of classical masterworks to the Usina del Arte as part of an upcoming concert presented by the Teatro Colón, continuing the institution’s efforts to expand access to symphonic music across the city. The performance is set for 10 April.

The performance, conducted by Jongwhi Vakh, will feature a program that highlights cornerstone works of the classical repertoire. Audiences can expect to hear the overture to Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, and the overture to William Tell by Gioachino Rossini. The concert has an estimated duration of approximately 45 minutes.

Held at the Usina del Arte—one of Buenos Aires’ most prominent cultural venues, housed in a former early 20th-century power plant—the event forms part of Teatro Colón’s broader outreach programming, bringing performances beyond its main stage and into communities across the city.

Founded in 1946 and widely regarded as one of Latin America’s leading orchestras, the Buenos Aires Philharmonic continues to play a central role in Argentina’s cultural life. This latest appearance at the Usina del Arte underscores its ongoing mission to bring world-class music to broader audiences throughout Buenos Aires.