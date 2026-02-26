LA VOLUNTAD INFINITA Comes to Teatro Colon

🎭 NEW! Argentina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Argentina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The iconic Teatro Colón of Buenos Aires will usher in a powerful orchestral event this spring with “La voluntad infinita,” a landmark concert headlining the Filarmónica de Buenos Aires’ 80th‑anniversary season.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 1 at 17:00, the concert promises audiences a thrilling program anchored by one of the most monumental works of 20th‑century orchestral music. The centerpiece of the evening is Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 7, a composition renowned for its vast emotional breadth and historical resonance.

Under the baton of esteemed international conductor James Conlon, the Filarmónica de Buenos Aires — one of Argentina’s premier orchestras — will bring this stirring score to life in the stately acoustics of the Teatro Colón’s celebrated concert hall.

“La voluntad infinita” not only marks a highlight of the orchestra’s anniversary year but also serves as a defining artistic statement for the city’s classical music community. The performance is part of an array of orchestral and operatic offerings programmed at the theatre throughout 2026, demonstrating Teatro Colón’s continued commitment to presenting world‑class music.