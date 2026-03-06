LA CONSAGRACIÓN DE LA PRIMAVERA – AFTERMATH – COME IN Comes to The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires

🎭 NEW! Argentina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Argentina & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires will present a mixed ballet program titled La consagración de la primavera – Aftermath – Come In from May 7 through May 17. The production, created through the theater’s workshops, will feature the company’s Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón performing three contemporary and modern dance works set to music by prominent composers.

The program opens with La consagración de la primavera, set to the iconic score by Igor Stravinsky and choreographed by Oscar Araiz. Araiz’s version was originally premiered by the Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón on July 4, 1966, during performances organized by the Asociación Amigos de la Danza, and remains one of the company’s historic interpretations of Stravinsky’s groundbreaking composition.

Also featured on the program is Aftermath, choreographed by Demis Volpi and set to music by Michael Gordon. The work was created for the Stuttgart Ballet and premiered on April 17, 2014. Costume design is by Katharina Schlipf, while Volpi also designed the lighting and sound. The production will be staged by rehearsal director Damiano Pettenella.

Completing the evening is Come In, choreographed by Aszure Barton with music by Vladimir Martynov. The work premiered on June 8, 2006, in Buffalo as part of the Hell’s Kitchen Dance project. Barton also designed the costumes for the piece, with lighting by Leo Jenkins. Rehearsal direction is by Taylor LaBruzzo.

Together, the three works offer audiences a diverse exploration of modern ballet, pairing a historic interpretation of Stravinsky’s landmark score with contemporary choreography from internationally acclaimed artists. Tickets and additional information are available through the Teatro Colón.