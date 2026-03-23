GEONNITUS is Now Playing at Teatro Colon

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Teatro Colón has launchd its 2026 season at the Centro de Experimentación del Teatro Colón (CETC) with Geonnitus, an immersive audiovisual work that explores the environmental and sensory impact of fracking. Running from March 18 through March 27, the production blends sound installation, live performance, and visual art in a striking interdisciplinary experience.

Presented as a coproduction with Proyecto Eco Eco, Geonnitus is described as an audiovisual concert and sound installation centered on the extraction technique known as fracking. The piece invites audiences into a multi-sensory environment that reflects on the ecological consequences of industrial activity and the often-unseen realities beneath the earth’s surface.

Geonnitus originated from an artistic investigation in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta region, where a team of artists documented the physical and sonic landscape shaped by fracking. The resulting work transforms those recordings into a powerful sensory experience, combining field audio, video projections, and live music to evoke the vibrations, noise, and disruption caused by extraction processes.

The title itself is a neologism, referencing the “tinnitus” of the Earth—an imagined condition capturing the relentless noise and tremors produced by industrial exploitation. Through this concept, the piece frames environmental damage as both a physical and perceptual experience.

For its presentation at the CETC, Geonnitus appears in an expanded version that increases its scale and theatrical impact. The production incorporates live musicians performing original compositions for wind ensemble and percussion, alongside a complex audiovisual and lighting design that enhances its immersive qualities.

The installation also features large-scale mechanical structures that function as both scenography and instruments, transmitting vibrations through the space and physically engaging the audience. This “audio-tactile architecture” is central to the work’s goal of making environmental forces tangible.

The piece is created and directed by Javier Areal Vélez, Cecilia Castro, Florencia Curci, Julián D’Angiolillo, and Leonello Zambon, with artistic collaboration from Carlos Lescano and Rodolfo Marqués. The project is coordinated by Marina Aizen and Pablo Schanton, with executive production by Daniel Borrelli Azara.

Geonnitus runs March 18–27, 2026, at the CETC in Buenos Aires, with evening performances throughout the run and a Sunday matinee.

By merging environmental inquiry with experimental performance, Geonnitus positions itself as both an artistic and ecological statement—one that challenges audiences to confront the hidden sounds and consequences of modern energy extraction.