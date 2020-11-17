Teatro Colon Presents ORGULLO BA: María Castillo De Lima

The concert takes place on Wednesday 18 November.

This Wednesday 18 November at 9:00 p.m. the soprano and member of the Stable Choir of the Teatro Colón María Castillo De Lima will perform a lyrical concert within the framework of the BA Pride Week with the pianist César Tello, marking the return to our stage after the months confinement.

It will be the world premiere exclusively for the Teatro Colón of her work of vocal chamber music for singing and piano composed mainly during the current period of pandemic and social isolation.

The BA Pride Week takes place from November 16 to 22 from the Undersecretariat of Human Rights and Cultural Pluralism of the City of Buenos Aires and proposes to reflect the City's permanent commitment to promoting the rights of the LGBTIQ + community.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/3744951732204206/.

